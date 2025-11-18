Get Smart's First Movie Was So Bad The Series' Revival Completely Ignored It

The 1960s TV series "Get Smart" is a lighthearted spoof of the spy genre, lampooning the likes of the James Bond movies. It stars Don Adams — whose career faded after winning an Emmy — as bumbling secret agent Maxwell Smart. In 1980, Adams returned to the role of Smart for a follow-up titled "The Nude Bomb," but the theatrically released film was so awful that the people behind the franchise chose to pretend it didn't exist when the time came for a made-for-TV sequel movie, 1989's "Get Smart Again!"

The first clue that "The Nude Bomb" was going to flop wasn't the title, but rather the fact that the original "Get Smart" creators, Mel Brooks and Buck Henry, had nothing to do with it, and neither did original series co-lead Barbara Feldon (one of the few actors from "Get Smart" who is still with us). The second indication was the plot of the film, which follows Maxwell Smart — aka Agent 86 — as he gets called back into action to stop a terrorist plot involving a bomb that will supposedly annihilate all clothing in the world, rendering the Earth's population naked. With this weapon, the evil organization KAOS plans to become the only manufacturer of clothing on the planet, a scheme so ridiculous that it even makes fans of the wacky TV series roll their collective eyes.

Much more vulgar and edgy than the original show, "The Nude Bomb" was a bust in theaters and was roasted by both critics and audiences. So when "Get Smart" was revived in 1989 with a TV movie — and a short-lived 1995 sequel series — they wisely pretended it didn't happen.