The Only Main Actors Still Alive From The Get Smart TV Series

Arguably the most important character on "Get Smart" apart from Don Adams' Maxwell Smart himself, Barbara Feldon's eternally unnamed Agent 99 is one of CONTROL's finest operatives. She plays the dual role of Smart's foil and romantic interest. However, Feldon herself has noted that unlike their characters, the two actors took a surprisingly long time to bond.

"Though Max and 99 had instant chemistry, Don and I didn't," she said in a 2023 interview with Remind. "We were friendly and respectful to each other, but in five years we rarely had a conversation, and when the show was canceled we never got in touch. Nineteen years later, we did a reunion movie and it was as if seeds of affection had been planted years earlier and they suddenly blossomed into a sweet friendship that lasted until the end of his life."

Feldon returned to the role for both the aforementioned 1989 TV movie "Get Smart, Again!" and the short-lived 1995 revival series. Along with the Get Smart franchise, she has appeared in dozens of other movies and TV shows, including lead roles in the 1967 Dick Van Dyke comedy "Fitzwilly" and director Michael Ritchie's 1975 satire "Smile." While she hasn't acted since 2006, she's had another creative outlet in writing. She has authored two books: "Living Alone & Loving It: A Guide to Relishing the Solo Life" and an aptly titled autobiography, "Getting Smarter: A Memoir."