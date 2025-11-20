5 Hated Star Trek Episodes That Aren't Really That Bad

When "Star Trek" is good, there's nothing else quite like it. It represents some of the best science fiction ever put to screen, and the franchise has not only informed the sci-fi genre, but also a number of real-life inventions and technologies. That being said, when it gets things wrong, "Star Trek" can also be absolutely awful. However, generally speaking, when a "Star Trek" show has a bad episode, fans wince but they quickly move on, preferring to focus on the good.

More often than not, it doesn't take long after a dud episode for a great one to come behind it and make up for it. The episodic nature of earlier "Trek" shows makes it incredibly easy to just skip the bad ones, after all. Yet, there are some episodes that have been deemed awful that don't actually deserve that distinction, and they have had fans argue against the consensus in their favor. To be clear, we aren't just talking about underrated episodes of "Star Trek" here. Rather, these are episodes that frequently come up in fan discussions about the absolute worst "Star Trek" episodes that also have a vocal minority that goes to bat for them.

We should point out that we decided to exclude episodes from any of the "Star Trek" series from the 2010s onwards. Those shows are too recent to have their most derided episodes earn the kind of positive reappraisal that typically only comes with the passage of time. Maybe in a decade or so, some of the worst episodes of "Discovery" and "Strange New Worlds" will have their own staunch defenders and we'll have to add those to this very list. But for now, here are five hated "Star Trek" episodes that actually aren't that bad.