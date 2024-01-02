Star Trek's Armin Shimerman Would Return As Quark (On One Condition)
Over the years, the "Star Trek" franchise has put the spotlight on human and alien characters alike, with many going on to become pop culture icons in short order. One of those fortunate enough to become a science fiction favorite is the Ferengi bartender Quark (Armin Shimerman) of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and later "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" fame. Regardless of the production, he always makes for a fun inclusion as he seeks out new ways to make money and gets caught up in various hijinks. Shimerman excels in the role, hence why it would be nice to see him return to it down the road.
Thankfully, it seems that Shimerman is open to the idea of diving back into the Quark character — on one condition. Speaking to Screen Rant, the actor said, "If someone were to ask me to be a recurring character on a 'Star Trek' show, or any other show for that matter, as Quark, I would say yes. If they asked me to be a series regular, I would give that serious thought." He cited the extensive prosthetics as the reason for his hesitation regarding a full-time Quark comeback. Shimerman added that he has discussed such a return with "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas, but nothing ever came to fruition before that series concluded.
Though it wasn't in person, Shimerman has returned to the role of Quark in a couple of recent "Star Trek" endeavors.
Forgoing the makeup chair, Shimerman has reprised Quark for animated endeavors
In recent years, the "Star Trek" franchise has rapidly expanded in all directions, covering as many eras and viewing demographics as possible. Alongside "Star Trek: Picard," folks have been treated to "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," "Star Trek: Discovery," and "Star Trek: Prodigy," to name a few. Each of these programs brings something fresh and unique to the table, but they certainly don't forget the past. The shows and characters of yesteryear are alive and well in the present day, including Quark himself.
On the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" — a somewhat adult-oriented and comedic take on the "Star Trek" formula — the Ferengi barkeep makes his comeback, with Armin Shimerman as the one behind the voice. The episode is titled "Hear All, Trust Nothing," and features Quark up to his old tricks, wheeling and dealing and pulling others into his latest scheme. Beyond that episode, Shimerman also reprised Quark in the Season 1 episode of "Star Trek: Very Short Treks" titled "Holograms All the Way Down."
With the "Star Trek" universe still in a period of expansion, one has to imagine it's only a matter of time before Shimerman appears as Quark in live-action once again.