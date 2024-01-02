Star Trek's Armin Shimerman Would Return As Quark (On One Condition)

Over the years, the "Star Trek" franchise has put the spotlight on human and alien characters alike, with many going on to become pop culture icons in short order. One of those fortunate enough to become a science fiction favorite is the Ferengi bartender Quark (Armin Shimerman) of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and later "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" fame. Regardless of the production, he always makes for a fun inclusion as he seeks out new ways to make money and gets caught up in various hijinks. Shimerman excels in the role, hence why it would be nice to see him return to it down the road.

Thankfully, it seems that Shimerman is open to the idea of diving back into the Quark character — on one condition. Speaking to Screen Rant, the actor said, "If someone were to ask me to be a recurring character on a 'Star Trek' show, or any other show for that matter, as Quark, I would say yes. If they asked me to be a series regular, I would give that serious thought." He cited the extensive prosthetics as the reason for his hesitation regarding a full-time Quark comeback. Shimerman added that he has discussed such a return with "Star Trek: Picard" showrunner Terry Matalas, but nothing ever came to fruition before that series concluded.

Though it wasn't in person, Shimerman has returned to the role of Quark in a couple of recent "Star Trek" endeavors.