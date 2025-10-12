What Brent Spiner Hated The Most About Playing Star Trek's Data

Though Brent Spiner says that fans calling him by his character's name was his biggest grievance stemming from his role as Lieutenant Commander Data on "The Next Generation," it certainly wasn't his only problem. In fact, it's somewhat surprising that the actor would call that out as his primary hassle, because he has also spoken out about the issues he endured with the difficult makeup process that turned him into an emotionless, metallic-skinned, yellow-eyed android.

"The make-up was a nightmare," Spiner said in a Reddit AMA in 2012. "Particularly the contact lenses," he added, noting that the whole process took nearly an hour and a half of sitting in a makeup chair, being covered in gold paint, having a wig applied, and contact lenses inserted. Thankfully, he had some comfort. "That process was made very pleasurable by [makeup supervisor] Michael Westmore, a genius and a very nice man." The regular marathon in his prep chair still wasn't the worst of his suffering. The fallout from the makeup itself was arguably worse. Spiner has said that those infamous yellow contact lenses caused serious issues with his eyes.

In December of 2014, the actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to state, "This February, Star Trek will e[sic] celebrating 25yrs since my first eye infection. No gifts please." Despite the problems with his physical transformation, it was a deep sense of FOMO that kept Spiner returning to his role as the fan-favorite android. Weighing the gifts of the "Trek" franchise versus the troubles, it's doubtful that Spiner would find any comfort in his suffering instead affecting the other actors who auditioned for Data.