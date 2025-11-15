The Cannibal: Game Of Thrones' Most Terrifying Dragon Explained

Within the narrative of "House of the Dragon," the young noblewoman Lady Baela Targaryen, played by Bethany Antonia, is already bonded to a dragon named Moondancer — but even so, her plotline might end up bringing the Cannibal into the mix. (It's interesting, though, that Baela's sister Lady Rhaena, played by Phoebe Campbell and the character who may or may not end up taming Sheepstealer, doesn't have any part to play in this potential plotline if we go solely off of what's represented in "Fire & Blood," the Targaryen family history by George R.R. Martin.) Here's what we might end up seeing based on "Fire & Blood," though.

After another wild dragon's corpse is discovered near where the Cannibal is known to reside, Rhaenyra's staunch supporter Ser Robert Quince — who, as of this writing, has not appeared on "House of the Dragon" — decides to rally some knights and kill the Cannibal for everybody's safety. Afraid of the Cannibal, Ser Robert ends up just telling everyone to be more careful, and Baela, unsatisfied with that answer, tries to go after the Cannibal herself atop Moondancer. Ser Robert literally imprisons her to stop her from going. Ultimately, after the Dance of the Dragons ends, we learn that the Cannibal is one of the only known surviving dragons: "The Cannibal still haunted the eastern slopes of the Dragonmont," the history tells us.

When the Cannibal will show up on "House of the Dragon" is anybody's guess, but based on just how cinematic it would be to see this massive and terrifying dragon, it feels like a safe bet that he'll enter the fray. "House of the Dragon" and "Game of Thrones" are both available to stream on HBO Max now.