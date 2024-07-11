House Of The Dragon: How Does Vhagar Die In The Book?

Vhagar is one of the most important dragons on "House of the Dragon." Old, dangerous and imposing, she is an instrumental force on the "Game of Thrones" prequel series, to the point that the merest Season 1 mention of Vhagar was more important than you'd think. Any viewer who has seen her on the show might find it difficult to imagine anything that can kill her ... but as anyone who's watched "Game of Thrones" itself knows, that's precisely what happens at some point before the events of that series begin. Vhagar's skull is mentioned in "Game of Thrones" Season 1, and several other seasons mention the legendary dragon and the lore that surrounds her. So how on Earth does a creature like that die?

Vhagar is still very much terrorizing the land of the living on "House of the Dragon," but in the book she dies at the age of 181 at the hands — or rather, in the jaws — of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) fearsome red dragon Caraxes during the Battle Above the Gods Eye in 130 AC (for reference, "Game of Thrones" begins in 298 AC). Daemon and Caraxes attack Vhagar and her rider, Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), in a bloody and thrilling feat of aerial combat that will no doubt make for a magnificent scene if and when "House of the Dragon" brings it to live action.