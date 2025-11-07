8 Best And 3 Worst Moments In Predator: Badlands

Contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands"

After helming "Prey" and "Predator: Killer of Killers," director Dan Trachtenberg returns to the "Predator" franchise once more with "Predator: Badlands." This particular entry focuses on a Yautja warrior named Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), who struggles with being both the runt among his brethren and a disappointment in his father's eyes. To prove his worth, he heads off to the deadly planet Genna to kill the legendary beast known as the Kalisk. While in this dangerous domain, he reluctantly works with the Weyland-Yutani synthetic human Thia (Elle Fanning).

Trachtenberg's creative gumption and sense of showmanship helped "Prey" fix so many of the problems plaguing recent "Predator" films. While not as good as "Prey," "Badlands" is still an entertaining ride that reflects Trachtenberg's confidence and artistry within this strain of blockbuster action cinema. Like any movie, "Badlands" has its share of clumsy moments and filmmaking details. But the seven best (as well as the three worst) moments in the film really illustrate how far this franchise has come from the days of "Predator 2" and "The Predator." Dek's odyssey is full of fantastic touches that make the proceedings emotionally absorbing and exciting, not to mention far more than just retreading the same thematic and storytelling ground of "Prey."

Forget about getting to the chopper. Instead, stay put and read on to discover the best and worst moments in "Predator: Badlands," which make a vivid case for the "Predator" movies still having plenty of creative juice.