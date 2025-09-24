Everything You Missed In FX's Alien: Earth
They may not be able to hear you scream in space, but the cries of terror are loud and clear when Xenomorphs come to our planet. The FX series "Alien: Earth" is loaded with background details and clever nods to the franchise's past, some of which are easy to miss if you're not on the lookout for them. But fear not: We've combed all eight episodes for little things that may have gone over your head, and they're broken down in detail in the above video.
The series wastes no time getting into the Easter eggs: "Alien: Earth" Episode 1 contains a haunting callback to "Alien: Resurrection." Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) says to protagonist Wendy (Sydney Chandler) that the human life cycle is simple, telling her, "You're born, you live, you die." This echoes a line spoken by Sigourney Weaver — the franchise's first heroine — in "Resurrection." After discovering that scientists have been using human hosts to incubate Xenomorphs, Ripley 8 says, "It's a queen. She'll breed, you'll die."
Some lines are more subtle nods to the "Alien" movies, such as, "So what, we find some nets, how big can it get?" from Episode 5, which evokes Brett's (Harry Dean Stanton) suggestion of using nets to catch the titular creature in 1979's "Alien." The Easter eggs even extend to the episode titles, with Episode 5's name ("In Space, No One...") being a clear nod to the first film's famous tagline: "In space, no one can hear you scream."
Alien: Earth also contains references to other media
There are plenty of "Alien" Easter eggs and references for fans to consume in "Alien: Earth," but the FX series also contains lots of nods to other media, the most prominent being J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan." The show's antagonist Boy Kavalier (Samuel Blenkin) sees himself as a kind of Peter Pan figure, which is why the group of hybrids he creates are dubbed the Lost Boys and all have names from the famous story. Adarsh Gourav's character is named Slightly, Erana James' character is Curly, Jonathan Ajayi's character is Smee, Kit Young's character is Tootles, and Lily Newmark's is called Nibs. The show's first episode is titled "Neverland," and actual clips from Disney's animated version of "Peter Pan" are shown when Marcy has her consciousness transferred into her new synthetic body, becoming Wendy.
"Ice Age: Continental Drift" also plays an important role in "Alien: Earth," with Wendy and her brother (Alex Lawther) watching it regularly during their childhood. The longer "Alien: Earth" goes on, the more it becomes apparent that the inclusion of "Ice Age: Continental Drift" is meant to foreshadow the events of the series. In the animated film, the supercontinent Pangea is breaking apart. We know from the ending of "Alien: Resurrection," which takes place over two centuries after "Alien: Earth," that our planet will face destruction in the future. It seems as though Boy Kavalier's decision to start experimenting with the extraterrestrial life that falls into his lap in "Alien: Earth" starts a chain of events that will ultimately leave Earth unrecognizable — it may not be a literal continental shift, but it's the beginning of the end for Earth as humans know it.
