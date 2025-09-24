Everything You Missed In FX's Alien: Earth

They may not be able to hear you scream in space, but the cries of terror are loud and clear when Xenomorphs come to our planet. The FX series "Alien: Earth" is loaded with background details and clever nods to the franchise's past, some of which are easy to miss if you're not on the lookout for them. But fear not: We've combed all eight episodes for little things that may have gone over your head, and they're broken down in detail in the above video.

The series wastes no time getting into the Easter eggs: "Alien: Earth" Episode 1 contains a haunting callback to "Alien: Resurrection." Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant) says to protagonist Wendy (Sydney Chandler) that the human life cycle is simple, telling her, "You're born, you live, you die." This echoes a line spoken by Sigourney Weaver — the franchise's first heroine — in "Resurrection." After discovering that scientists have been using human hosts to incubate Xenomorphs, Ripley 8 says, "It's a queen. She'll breed, you'll die."

Some lines are more subtle nods to the "Alien" movies, such as, "So what, we find some nets, how big can it get?" from Episode 5, which evokes Brett's (Harry Dean Stanton) suggestion of using nets to catch the titular creature in 1979's "Alien." The Easter eggs even extend to the episode titles, with Episode 5's name ("In Space, No One...") being a clear nod to the first film's famous tagline: "In space, no one can hear you scream."