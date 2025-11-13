Why Chicago Med Fans Are Furious Over Dean's Season 11 Antics
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 7 — "Double Down"
Fans who ship Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dean Archer (Steven Weber) have coped with a much-deferred romantic relationship, as well as Hannah's assignation with Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell). But things seemed to be looking up for the potential couple with the revelation that a one-night stand between them has resulted in Asher getting pregnant. Yet they've been fighting over the kid — and now fans are disappointed that Dean seemed to be flirting with a brand-new doctor on the team, Dr. Jennifer Kingston (Merrin Dungey). Dean seems receptive to Kingston's flirting — which is done to mood music as they conduct surgery.
The whole situation between Hannah, Dean, and potentially Kingston is slowly driving the fanbase mad. "They are the slowest burn ever," remarked u/London50th. Other fans had a much more volatile reaction to Dean's behavior. "I cannot take another Dean in a boring relationship with an age appropriate woman ... This can't be happening!! Not again!!" cried u/ProofEmu2253. Fans then began to call Kingston's presence on the show just a plot device to bring Dean and Hannah together. Some fans continue to hold out hope for the pair, as there might be one problem that keeps Dean and Kingston from ever getting truly friendly.
There's one possible deal breaker in the Kingston-Archer relationship
Fans are still fairly convinced that keeping Dean and Hannah together is likely the endgame for "Chicago Med" writers — and there's a good reason for that. During their conversation, Kingston admits that she doesn't like kids. That, obviously, might be a huge dealbreaker: while Dean already has an adult son, he and Hannah are also now expecting.
That's just one reason the audience is holding out hope that Kingston is simply a roadblock to Dean and Hannah's happily ever after. "I saw the wheels moving in Hannah's head during the episode regarding family and telling the ones you love how you feel. I think if she told Dean she wanted them to be a family he would jump at it," u/London50th notes.
With Dean being very committed to making sure his and Hannah's baby, which may have health complications, comes into the world safe and sound, is it any wonder that fans are annoyed by his behavior and the show's choices — and continue to wish for a brighter tomorrow for them both? Dean's definitely come a long way from being nearly killed off the show early in his run, but he's still got some growing to do.