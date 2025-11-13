Why Chicago Med Fans Are Furious Over Dean's Season 11 Antics

Fans are still fairly convinced that keeping Dean and Hannah together is likely the endgame for "Chicago Med" writers — and there's a good reason for that. During their conversation, Kingston admits that she doesn't like kids. That, obviously, might be a huge dealbreaker: while Dean already has an adult son, he and Hannah are also now expecting.

That's just one reason the audience is holding out hope that Kingston is simply a roadblock to Dean and Hannah's happily ever after. "I saw the wheels moving in Hannah's head during the episode regarding family and telling the ones you love how you feel. I think if she told Dean she wanted them to be a family he would jump at it," u/London50th notes.

With Dean being very committed to making sure his and Hannah's baby, which may have health complications, comes into the world safe and sound, is it any wonder that fans are annoyed by his behavior and the show's choices — and continue to wish for a brighter tomorrow for them both? Dean's definitely come a long way from being nearly killed off the show early in his run, but he's still got some growing to do.