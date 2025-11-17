Every Version Of Star Trek's Scotty, Ranked
Even if he engaged in some fuzzy math with the captain in his effort in order to maintain his reputation as a miracle worker, James Doohan's Montgomery "Scotty" Scott will always be one of the finest engineers in Starfleet. Mentored by Professor Pelia (Carol Kane) in his early Starfleet years, young Scotty (Martin Quinn) would go on to become one of the most critical members of the Enterprise crew under both the commands of Captain Chris Pike (Anson Mount) in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and later (in the wonky Star Trek timeline) under James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in "Star Trek: The Original Series."
During the franchise's decades-long run, Scotty has been played by a few different actors. That's not even including the unofficial portrayal of Scotty by Doohan's own son, Chris Doohan, in the fan-made web series "Star Trek: Continues," which many fans see as a very worthy portrayal of the iconic engineer. Including a brief cameo, a peevish animated version, a younger, less experienced Scotty, an alternate timeline version, and the O.G. Scotty himself, here's how we rank the portrayals of the best engineer in the entire "Star Trek" franchise.
5. Matthew Wolf's call to Spock in Strange New Worlds
It might be a portrayal of Scotty that's so short you could almost blink and you'd miss it, but no comprehensive list of Montgomery Scotts would be complete without a nod to Matthew Wolf. Wolf played an off-screen version of Scotty in an episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" before Martin Quinn was cast. This version of Scotty shows up fairly early in "Strange New Worlds" in the episode "A Quality of Mercy" when Spock chats with him from inside of a Jefferies tube.
Although never actually called by his name in the episode, the off-screen voice with a decidedly Scottish accent tells Spock, who is stuck in the tube working on the phaser array (and has less than two hours to get them up and running), "I'm an engineer, not a miracle worker, Mr. Spock." Although the episode's credits simply list him as "engineer," this heavily implies that the engineer in question is our Montgomery Scott. Even if we didn't get much Scotty action, Wolf more than earned his pace in the Trek family by serving as the actor who first brought Scotty to the Enterprise. Only his brevity leaves him in last place.
4. Carlos Alazraqui's animated Scotty in Very Short Treks
The fifth installment in the mini-episode "Star Trek" series "Very Short Treks," "Walk, Don't Run," is a fourth-wall-breaking episode that begins with D'Vana Tendi )from the animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks") celebrating the 50th anniversary of "Star Trek: The Animated Series." Addressing three characters from the cartoon, including Montgomery Scott, Tendi tells them, "You walked so that we may run!" After thanking her, an indignant Scotty realizes his is actually kind of an insult before launching into an argument over which of the two animated series is actually worse.
The episode's Scotty, who emphatically punctuates his stream of one-liner insults with heavily rolled Scottish "r"s, is voiced by "Lower Decks" actor Carlos Alazraqui, better known there for his role as Vice Admiral Les Buenamigo in the show's third season. Although he gets just a few minutes of air time in the episode, Alazraqui does a fabulous job as his version of Scotty. That includes the moment Scotty kicks off the beats for an acid-jazz, Cardassian-inspired rendition of "Put Love on Your Duty Roster" with Sulu and Riker. It's better to experience it than ask questions.
3. Martin Quinn's Young Scotty on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Casting a new actor as a very young Scotty in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" could not have been an easy feat. But the casting office seem to have nailed with Martin Quinn, the first actual Scot to play the affable engineer. Quinn, who made his first appearance as Scotty in the Season 2 finale "Hegemony," went on to join the cast full-time with the show's third season. Before he was cast as the "Trek" engineer, Quinn had mainly worked in theater, with only a few minor roles on television at the time. Stepping onto the bridge of the Enterprise for the first time, Quinn had found the experience almost overwhelming, later telling film critic Paul Grimes he had felt like he was watching everyone else on TV. "I had to remind myself like act, react, Martin ... stop staring at Anson's face like I'm watching the telly."
The actor, who had never watched much "Star Trek" growing up in part because he found Doohan's accent inauthentic, had been instructed by the casting department not to emulate Doohan's version in his portrayal. Quinn strives to offer a more authentically Scottish Scotty in his version of the young engineer, while at the same time remembering that his Scotty hasn't yet become the absolute legend of engineering we see in "The Original Series."
2. Simon Pegg's Kelvin timeline Scotty
It's hard not to assume that Simon Pegg's status as a massive longtime "Star Trek" fan isn't a major ingredient in the secret sauce that makes him an absolutely brilliant Scotty in the Kelvin timeline films. Pegg never even had to audition for the part ... he only had to respond to an email from J.J. Abrams asking if he'd like to play the iconic character. Despite Pegg's initial hesitation (and even slight annoyance) at the job offer, the actor was fairly easily persuaded to take on the role.
While Pegg doesn't look anything like Doohan's Scotty, his take on the character has become a highlight of the Kelvin timeline movies. Like Doohan, Pegg infuses his portrayal with his own signature charm and humor, adding levity, warmth, and brightness to the franchise's darker moments in a way that feels as seamless as it does welcome.
After his casting, Pegg emailed James Doohan's son Chris, telling him, "I can't tell you what a thrill it is for me to be cast in this role. Believe me when I say my participation in this film will be a 100% tribute to your Dad and a role that will forever belong to him" (per Trek Movie). For Doohan's children, Pegg was a welcome addition to the franchise. Doohan's daughter Deirdre Cruz called the actor "a perfect choice," sending him her blessings.
1. James Doohan's Original Scotty (1966–1994)
As is often the case with generation-spanning favorites, it just doesn't get any better than the classics. In this case it's James Doohan in "Star Trek: The Original Series." Doohan's portrayal of Scotty as a charming, masterfully capable engineer with a twinkle in his eye, a love for good scotch, and a gift for the bagpipes makes the original Chief Engineer Montgomery Scott one of the most memorable characters in "Star Trek" canon. And when Doohan's Scotty resurfaced in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the old magic was still there.
Doohan is personally responsible for Scotty's signature lineage and accent as a Scotsman, a suggestion he made during his audition with Gene Roddenberry. According to his 1996 memoir "Beam me up, Scotty" (co-written with long-time "Trek" scribe Peter David) Doohan had tried out for the role with a whole range of accents — eight of them, to be precise. When asked which accent Doohan felt most befitting of Enterprise's chief engineer, Doohan had replied, "Well, if you want an engineer, it had better be a Scotsman, because in my experience Scotsmen are the best engineers I ever heard of," going on to list many famous engineering projects Scots are responsible for. The fact that Doohan is also partly responsible for the distinctive sound of the Klingon language just gives us one more reason to love him above all the rest.