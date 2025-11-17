Every Version Of Star Trek's Scotty, Ranked

Even if he engaged in some fuzzy math with the captain in his effort in order to maintain his reputation as a miracle worker, James Doohan's Montgomery "Scotty" Scott will always be one of the finest engineers in Starfleet. Mentored by Professor Pelia (Carol Kane) in his early Starfleet years, young Scotty (Martin Quinn) would go on to become one of the most critical members of the Enterprise crew under both the commands of Captain Chris Pike (Anson Mount) in "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and later (in the wonky Star Trek timeline) under James T. Kirk (William Shatner) in "Star Trek: The Original Series."

During the franchise's decades-long run, Scotty has been played by a few different actors. That's not even including the unofficial portrayal of Scotty by Doohan's own son, Chris Doohan, in the fan-made web series "Star Trek: Continues," which many fans see as a very worthy portrayal of the iconic engineer. Including a brief cameo, a peevish animated version, a younger, less experienced Scotty, an alternate timeline version, and the O.G. Scotty himself, here's how we rank the portrayals of the best engineer in the entire "Star Trek" franchise.