Star Trek: Why Simon Pegg Was 'Almost Annoyed' By His Scotty Casting

Simon Pegg wasn't a fan how he got his "Star Trek" gig.

When it comes to living the geek dream, Pegg has done it all. The British actor, thanks to his charming writing and quick wit, has managed to become a Hollywood favorite, having played a key hand in several iconic franchises. After becoming a cult favorite in his native United Kingdom thanks to his collaborations with writer-director Edgar Wright, Pegg was offered a brief role in the J.J. Abrams-directed "Mission: Impossible III" as the quirky Benji. While Pegg's role in the spy threequel was minimal, it paved the way for the actor to work with maverick creative on "Star Trek" as Scotty.

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Pegg opened up about how Scotty has become one of the most iconic and memorable characters that he's played. Despite the level of fame that Scotty has afforded him, Pegg has a few issues with how Abrams offered him "Star Trek" role. The actor explained how Abrams casually e-mailed him an offer to pop up in the 2009 film. "And I was almost annoyed by that," Pegg said regarding the e-mail. "The tenacity of it irked me. Because you can't just throw the ball into my court like that and expect me to smash it back," he added, before discussing how he wanted some time to think about taking on the role. And while Pegg was ready to sign on as the iconic character, he was hoping for a more elaborate offering from Abrams. "But it just felt like such a, like he was just handing me this massive opportunity, and I wanted dinner and a movie," Pegg concluded.

For Pegg, joining the "Star Trek" franchise became a career highlight, allowing him to take on a new role in the iconic franchise.