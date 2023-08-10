The Ending Of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Explained

A return to episodic adventures in outer space, "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" has been dazzling audiences and impressing critics since its 2022 debut. Its second season picked up right where the first left off and continued the story of Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise. Alongside returning fan favorites like Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Mr. Spock (Ethan Peck), and Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), Pike's mission in Season 2 has seen him at odds with Klingons, the Kalar of Rigel VII, and even Starfleet itself.

Over the course of the second season, the crew of the Enterprise has gone back in time, gotten visitors from the future, and encountered a dangerous entity from another realm. But the stakes are bigger than ever in the Season 2 finale, "Hegemony," as the Enterprise must face off with one of the galaxy's most terrifying alien threats: the Gorn. A mysterious race of lizardlike monsters, the Gorn are more than a match for Pike and the crew of the Enterprise, and it takes everything they've got to get out alive. If your head is still spinning from the season's jaw-dropping final moments, you can relax, because we're here to explain the ending of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 2.