Zack Snyder's Favorite Movies Of All Time Include A Cult '80s Fantasy Flick

Hollywood just can't get King Arthur right — though it's certainly not for lack of trying. The list of movies steeped in Arthurian legend one way or another is a long one, with an overwhelming amount being forgettable efforts. It's perhaps telling that the two most famous are the animated Disney classic "The Sword in the Stone" and silly parody "Monty Python and the Holy Grail."

While 1981's "Excalibur" might not be as widely known, it certainly deserves its place among the relatively few successful King Arthur movies. It adapts the Thomas Malory epic poem "Le Morte d'Arthur" (or "The Death of Arthur"), giving it a stronger foundation than many other retellings that far too often try to otherwise modernize or give the legends a different spin.

Though it goes through many familiar beats, "Excalibur" succeeds not by reinventing the wheel, but in its strong performances. Nigel Terry, Nicol Williamson, Helen Mirren, Liam Neeson, and Gabriel Byrne are among its impressive cast. The production doesn't cut corners and rely on obvious soundstages like earlier films, but also doesn't have CGI at its disposal, resulting in a lush, shot-on-location epic. It's the kind of movie that holds up remarkably well and still leaves an impression on viewers like Zack Snyder, even 40+ years on.