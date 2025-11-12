Every Predator Sequel Ends With A Lie

"Predator: Badlands" hit movie theaters with all the might of a shoulder cannon in November 2025. It earned positive reviews from critics and blew everyone away at the box office with a $40 million domestic haul from its opening weekend, a best for the franchise. Even with all this success, there's a chance we'll never see Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning) again based on a troubling trend within the series. Check out Looper's video above to see for yourself how every "Predator" sequel ends on a lie.

The lie in question is that "Predator" movies usually tease something bigger on the horizon that just ... never happens. As cool as it would be to see Dek and Thia battle Dek's mother, who pops up in the final moments of "Badlands," that moment may be left to fans' imaginations. 1987's "Predator" ends with mercenary Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) defeating the Yautja, and while there's not much of a sequel hint, it would've made sense to continue a series with a bankable star like Schwarzenegger at the helm. When "Predator 2" came out three years later, Danny Glover played the lead, LAPD cop Mike Harrigan. That one set up a direct sequel much more explicitly, with his character mentioning how more Predators are likely coming to Earth. He's right, but he's apparently never a part of it.

We wouldn't see either Dutch or Mike again until a brief post-credits scene in the animated film "Predator: Killer of Killers," showing how the Yautja have captured the humans who bested some of their kind previously. But is that tease going to lead anywhere?