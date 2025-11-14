Finn Wolfhard's Final Stranger Things Day Sounds Absolutely Heartbreaking
Netflix's "Stranger Things" has taken nearly a decade to close out its story, with the first portion of Season 5 airing on November 26. If that sounds long, imagine what it's like for the young cast who have been with the show since the beginning. They were literal children at the start, and now, they're in their 20s further developing their careers and, in some cases, even starting families. As one would expect, completing the final season was tough for Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler.
While ultimately glad to see "Stranger Things" end after Season 5, it doesn't mean Wolfhard walked away without emotion. During a chat with Who What Wear, Wolfhard explained that he was driving away from set on the final day of filming with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink. "I turned around and asked Sadie, 'Will it feel this sad forever?,'" he said. "She was like, 'Just give it a few days. You'll be fine.'"
As of this writing, Wolfhard is only 22, so working on "Stranger Things" has taken up nearly half of his life. He drove away with a few reminders of his time on the show, including his character's bike, the original Demogorgon piece, and a poster of "The Thing." But given how emotional Wolfhard got leaving "Stranger Things" forever, it sounds like what mattered most were the friends he made along the way.
The future looks bright for Finn Wolfhard
Of course, "Stranger Things" Season 5 is far from the end of this lucrative franchise. An animated series, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," is coming to Netflix that will take place between the events of Seasons 2 and 3. However, Finn Wolfhard won't return, as Mike Wheeler will be voiced by newcomer Luca Diaz. But who knows? A future spinoff may see him reprise Mike as an adult (assuming he lives to the end of Season 5).
But even if Wolfhard is done with the show forever, he's more than proven himself elsewhere. While Wolfhard won't star in a Marvel movie, the actor has made his presence known in franchises such as "It" and "Ghostbusters." 2025 also saw the release of the horror comedy "Hell of a Summer," Wolfhard's directorial debut (alongside co-director Billy Bryk) about a slasher killing people at a summer camp. The film, also co-written and starring Wolfhard, grossed just over $3 million worldwide, which isn't too shabby for a small horror flick.
Wolfhard wrote of the arduous process in getting "Hell of a Summer" made to No Film School. While difficult to balance between all his other gigs, he found it a largely rewarding experience. "It was the hardest and most stressful thing I've ever done. I'm going to do it again," he shared. "Why wouldn't I? It gives me confidence — and it stops me from crying." Between his many endeavors, there's no limit to what Wolfhard can accomplish.