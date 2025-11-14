Finn Wolfhard's Final Stranger Things Day Sounds Absolutely Heartbreaking

Netflix's "Stranger Things" has taken nearly a decade to close out its story, with the first portion of Season 5 airing on November 26. If that sounds long, imagine what it's like for the young cast who have been with the show since the beginning. They were literal children at the start, and now, they're in their 20s further developing their careers and, in some cases, even starting families. As one would expect, completing the final season was tough for Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler.

While ultimately glad to see "Stranger Things" end after Season 5, it doesn't mean Wolfhard walked away without emotion. During a chat with Who What Wear, Wolfhard explained that he was driving away from set on the final day of filming with co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Sadie Sink. "I turned around and asked Sadie, 'Will it feel this sad forever?,'" he said. "She was like, 'Just give it a few days. You'll be fine.'"

As of this writing, Wolfhard is only 22, so working on "Stranger Things" has taken up nearly half of his life. He drove away with a few reminders of his time on the show, including his character's bike, the original Demogorgon piece, and a poster of "The Thing." But given how emotional Wolfhard got leaving "Stranger Things" forever, it sounds like what mattered most were the friends he made along the way.