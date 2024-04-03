Why Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Won't Star In A Marvel Movie
One would assume getting cast in a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a dream come true. It could significantly raise an actor's profile and probably come with a hefty paycheck, even if there are strict rules actors have to follow when joining the MCU. However, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard is fine being left out of the MCU.
While promoting "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" to Vanity Fair, Wolfhard took a lie detector test and answered several questions. One involved whether he had used his "Frozen Empire" co-star and Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd, to try to get a Marvel role. Wolfhard definitively stated, "No." When asked if that was due to Marvel movies being regarded as "mid" lately, he said, "Yes." In both instances, it appeared as though the actor was telling the truth.
Wolfhard admitted to having wanted to join the MCU in the past, but it doesn't seem like that's the case any longer. To be fair, when asked if he thinks he could save the franchise by becoming part of it, Wolfhard didn't hold himself in that much regard: "Do I believe that I would save the Marvel franchise alone as an actor? No," he said. Wolfhard also stated how he's glad "Stranger Things" is wrapping after Season 5, so it's clear he's ready to explore other things ... just not Marvel.
Finn Wolfhard joins a growing list of actors not wanting to do Marvel movies
While Finn Wolfhard didn't specifically say that recent MCU movies are "mid," it would appear there are diminishing returns from the massive cinematic universe from the public at large. Movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" weren't exactly received well, and while there have been bright spots, like "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," it's clear the days of Marvel Studios being infallible are over. And Wolfhard isn't the only actor to criticize the franchise publicly.
Around the same time as Wolfhard's comments, Kristen Stewart made headlines for her take on the issue. Stewart said she would appear in a Marvel movie on one condition – if Greta Gerwig directed one. Otherwise, she said starring in one sounds like a "f***ing nightmare." Paul Mescal, the breakout star of "Aftersun," also had this to say of Marvel in an interview with GQ. "It's not something that I am pining to do," he said. "I don't know if I would have the patience required. And I am deeply envious of people who do have that patience."
Numerous other actors have mentioned not being interested in starring in a Marvel movie, which begs the question of why every person in Hollywood has to get a Marvel question when they're trying to promote something not even affiliated with superheroes. Of course, the MCU likely isn't going away entirely any time soon, and plenty of actors are likely still chomping at the bit to get in the franchise. Perhaps with the right creative team (or enough money), the likes of Finn Wolfhard could be convinced to join down the line after all.