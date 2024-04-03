Why Stranger Things Actor Finn Wolfhard Won't Star In A Marvel Movie

One would assume getting cast in a project set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would be a dream come true. It could significantly raise an actor's profile and probably come with a hefty paycheck, even if there are strict rules actors have to follow when joining the MCU. However, "Stranger Things" star Finn Wolfhard is fine being left out of the MCU.

While promoting "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" to Vanity Fair, Wolfhard took a lie detector test and answered several questions. One involved whether he had used his "Frozen Empire" co-star and Ant-Man actor, Paul Rudd, to try to get a Marvel role. Wolfhard definitively stated, "No." When asked if that was due to Marvel movies being regarded as "mid" lately, he said, "Yes." In both instances, it appeared as though the actor was telling the truth.

Wolfhard admitted to having wanted to join the MCU in the past, but it doesn't seem like that's the case any longer. To be fair, when asked if he thinks he could save the franchise by becoming part of it, Wolfhard didn't hold himself in that much regard: "Do I believe that I would save the Marvel franchise alone as an actor? No," he said. Wolfhard also stated how he's glad "Stranger Things" is wrapping after Season 5, so it's clear he's ready to explore other things ... just not Marvel.