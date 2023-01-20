Why Finn Wolfhard Is Ultimately Glad Stranger Things Is Wrapping After Season 5

"Stranger Things" has launched many young careers. Season 1 focused on such a young cast with the main group, as most of the kids cast to play the characters were unknown before the Netflix series took off. Now that the series has four seasons under its belt and most of the kids have grown up to be well-known and recognizable faces in Hollywood; some have even emerged as A-listers.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, and Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, are two such actors who have gone on to do some major projects. Brown starred in "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and "Enola Holmes," while Keery starred in "Free Guy" and "Spree."

Perhaps outdoing all other members of the "Stranger Things" cast, however, is Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike. Wolfhard has starred in both "It" and "It: Chapter Two" as well as "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," and "The Goldfinch." With nearly 40 credits on his IMDb page already, he has taken his success and run with it.

With all his success, though, Wolfhard still has a deep love for the magic that "Stranger Things" brings to the small screen and an appreciation for the fans who continue to love the series even after the three-year hiatus between Season 3 and 4. Despite his love for the series, he's excited to see how it ends.