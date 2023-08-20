Edgar Wright's Running Man Needs More Stephen King, Less Schwarzenegger

It's always fun to see two masters of their respective genres interact, like when Stephen King praised Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho" in 2022. The fact that the horror master enjoyed Wright's work is a good thing because as it happens, the filmmaker has been working on a movie based on King's "The Running Man" — the 1982 novel the author wrote under his Richard Bachman pseudonym (via Deadline).

As fans of gloriously cheesy 1980s action know, though, "The Running Man" already has a film version. The 1987 movie stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as Ben Richards, a wrongly-convicted supercop in the dystopian near future of, uh, 2017. He's forced to compete in a lethal game show where deadly stalkers hunt him and his allies, and ends up being so good at beating up bad guys that he starts a revolution. Essential viewing for all Arnie fans, the film mixes gritty action with cartoonish villains and sci-fi elements. It's also very, very different from King's book, which Wright's movie will reportedly focus on. Still, escaping Schwarzenegger's shadow can be a hefty task, so it must be tempting to use bits and pieces of the film as an inspiration.

The thing is, Wright absolutely shouldn't do that. Not only is King's original work far closer to his filmmaking sensibilities than the 1987 movie, but he should actually avoid the first movie like the plague — not because it's bad, but because he'd have a hard time beating it on its own terms. Let's take a closer look at the reasons why the upcoming Wright version of "The Running Man" should steer clear of the Schwarzenegger movie.