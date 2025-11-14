How To Watch The Hellraiser Movies In Order

You may notice a strange thing about our suggested "Hellraiser" viewing order. After watching the original four films, we recommend that you skip almost 25 years ahead to watch Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot before checking out any of the films from the 2000s. There's a pretty simple and slightly disappointing reason for that. Most of the "Hellraiser" movies released in the 21st century just weren't that good. According to Rotten Tomatoes, only two "Hellraiser" movies have been critic-pleasers, but the movies from the 2000s are particularly rotten. We do have a list of the "Hellraiser" films from worst to best to talk about those issues, but that's not a formative way to watch the franchise.

The first four films in the "Hellraiser" series tell a more-or-less cohesive story that will tell you most of what need "Hellraiser" and its supernatural lore — explaining what the Cenobites really are. After seeing those films, you'll be able to appreciate all the changes and updates made by the critically-successful 2022 reboot. If you're still invested in the world of the Cenobites after that, then it's time to check out the array of one-off stories and bits of lore expansion offered by the later (and typically straight-to-DVD) "Hellraiser" movies.