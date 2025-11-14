How To Watch The Hellraiser Movies In Order
Since 1987 the "Hellraiser" movies have been delighting and terrifying horror fans across the world. The series centers on a group of humanoid beings called Cenobites that exist within a realm of Hell dedicated to sadomasochist pleasure. Almost all of the "Hellraiser" movies have been critical flops, but the gory, sexually risqué series keeps chugging along. Its dedicated fans have gotten hooked by the series' dark lore, commitment to playing with disturbing themes, and the genuinely compelling aesthetic of the Cenobites and their world.
Though it's one of the best horror movie series for binge-watching, the "Hellraiser" franchise can be daunting to dive into. There have been 11 different movies released over the course of about 40 years, and, for the most part, the films eschew numbers in favor of suggestive subtitles. Don't fear the franchise's chronology more than its gruesome creatures from Hell. Here's our recommended viewing order for the entire "Hellraiser" series:
Hellraiser
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Hellraiser: Bloodline
Hellraiser (2022)
Hellraiser: Inferno
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
Hellraiser: Deader
Hellraiser: Hellworld
Hellraiser: Revelations
Hellraiser: Judgement
Why is that the correct order?
You may notice a strange thing about our suggested "Hellraiser" viewing order. After watching the original four films, we recommend that you skip almost 25 years ahead to watch Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot before checking out any of the films from the 2000s. There's a pretty simple and slightly disappointing reason for that. Most of the "Hellraiser" movies released in the 21st century just weren't that good. According to Rotten Tomatoes, only two "Hellraiser" movies have been critic-pleasers, but the movies from the 2000s are particularly rotten. We do have a list of the "Hellraiser" films from worst to best to talk about those issues, but that's not a formative way to watch the franchise.
The first four films in the "Hellraiser" series tell a more-or-less cohesive story that will tell you most of what need "Hellraiser" and its supernatural lore — explaining what the Cenobites really are. After seeing those films, you'll be able to appreciate all the changes and updates made by the critically-successful 2022 reboot. If you're still invested in the world of the Cenobites after that, then it's time to check out the array of one-off stories and bits of lore expansion offered by the later (and typically straight-to-DVD) "Hellraiser" movies.
Hellraiser
1987's "Hellraiser" kicked off a horror franchise that no one saw coming. Writer-director Clive Barker based the movie's story off of his novella, "The Hellbound Heart." The movie combined transgressive horror elements with a willingness to explore dark sexual imagery; a combo that helped it find a dedicated fanbase that's been following the lore of the Cenobites ever since.
"Hellraiser" begins by introducing us to Frank (Sean Chapman), a man obsessed with finding the greatest carnal pleasures that the world has to offer. Frank tracks down and purchases a mysterious puzzle box that, when solved, supposedly transports people to a world of infinite pleasure. When Frank solves it, instead of being transported to a sexual wonderland, his body is torn apart in a bloody mockery of orgasm.
Later, Frank's brother, Larry (Andrew Robinson), and his wife, Julia (Clare Higgins), move into the family house. It's where Frank had been squatting, and a ghastly version of Frank begins to reconstitute there. Julia, once enamored with Frank, makes it her mission to resurrect him so they can begin a new life together. Julia picks up men and brings them back to the house, so Frank can absorb their lifeforce to restore himself. Unfortunately, Julia isn't the only one who wants Frank back. Larry's daughter, Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) is perfectly happy to sell him back to his Cenobite keepers.
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Clive Barker didn't return to write and direct the sequel to "Hellraiser," but he did develop the story and served as one of the executive producers. After the success of the original, a sequel was fast-tracked, with screenwriter Peter Atkins and director Tony Randel stepping in to help make the movie a reality. In 1988, audiences sat down for "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," which picked up the story of the Cenobites exactly where "Hellraiser" left it. More or less.
The movie begins with a flashback: In the 1920s, a British soldier named Elliot Spencer (Doug Bradley) found the puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration and joined the ranks of the Cenobites. It's the origin of the horror icon franchise fans know as Pinhead. The movie then shifts to a psychiatric hospital where Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) is dealing with the trauma of what happened to her — and her father — in the first movie. Unfortunately for Kirsty, the horror is beginning again.
Dr. Phillip Channard (Kenneth Cranham) hears Kirsty's story and becomes obsessed with finding the Cenobites himself. He goes to Kirsty's house and uses a blood ritual to summon Julia. The two of them eventually use the box to pull themselves into the realm of the Cenobites. Kirsty and another patient named Tiffany (Imogen Boorman) are also pulled in, and they have to fight for their lives while finding a way to escape the Cenobites — again.
Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth
Peter Atkins returned to write the script for "Hellraiser III," but the film was overseen by a new director, Anthony Hickox. The movie leaves behind Kirsty and her family in favor of a mostly new cast. A night club owner named J.P. Monroe (Kevin Bernhardt) purchases a strange pillar, unaware that Pinhead is trapped inside. After he discovers the artifact's secret, J.P. begins feeding women to the pillar in order to resurrect the Cenobite. Meanwhile, Joey (Terry Farrell), an investigative reporter, discovers a connection between a violent series of crimes and a mysterious puzzle box.
Naturally, Joey and J.P. end up crossing paths as a wave of Cenobite terror is unleashed. Pinhead (Doug Bradley) has come up with his most devious plan yet, but "Hell on Earth" also shows us a new side of the character. The movie reveals that Pinhead, after being reminded of his human origins, has been split in two. There's the evil Cenobite plotting with J.P., and then there's World War I Captain Elliott Spencer, who was trapped in Limbo when his personality split from Pinhead's. The Elliott persona plays a pivotal role in upsetting Pinhead's plot, and, after seeing the Cenobite's human form in action, you'll never look at the villain quite the same way again.
Hellraiser: Bloodline
The fourth "Hellraiser" movie was the last film in the franchise to get a theatrical release, and it was both the most ambitious and messiest film in the series. Peter Atkins once again wrote the script for the 1996 film –- his last contribution to the franchise. Kevin Yagher directed most of the film, but when the studio demanded extensive reshoots, Joe Chappelle stepped in to direct the new scenes. Yagher was so unsatisfied with the final version that he asked to be credited under the infamous pseudonym Alan Smithee.
The story of "Bloodline" stretches across multiple centuries. In the late 1700s toymaker Phillip LeMarchand (Bruce Ramsay) creates the Lament Configuration, the mystical puzzle box that opens a door to the Cenobite dimension. Almost 400 years later, one of LeMarchand's descendants (also Ramsay) is an engineer living on board a space station. He uses the box to summon the Cenobites to the station, and in the depths of space, there's an opportunity to destroy the Cenobites forever. In between is a wild story about the cycle of family troubles, and "Severance" star Adam Scott is there.
"Bloodline" is far from the best "Hellraiser" movie, but its time-ranging tale marks a transition point for the franchise. After this, the "Hellraiser" franchise becomes a direct-to-video operation, and few of the movies manage to recapture the gruesome magic of the earlier films.
Hellraiser (2022)
Watching the first four "Hellraiser" movies in chronological order gives you a fairly cohesive story. You get to learn more about Pinhead, and you get to see the beginning and end of the evil puzzle box that unlocks the Cenobite dimension. From there you're ready to fully appreciate how 2022's "Hellraiser" refreshes and updates the lore.
Directed by David Bruckner, the reboot introduces key "Hellraiser" lore points to a new generation of horror fans. The movie follows a woman named Riley (Odessa A'zion) who lives with her brother, Matt (Brandon Flynn). Riley discovers a puzzle box and brings it home without any notion of its dangerous contents. When Matt is inadvertently pulled into the Cenobite dimension through it, Riley finds herself fighting against a group of Cenobites. They include a new Pinhead called the Priest (Jamie Clayton), but the desires these dark angels seek are the same as ever.
Riley must track down the puzzle box's former owner, a millionaire named Roland Voight (Goran Višnjić), in order to understand the box's true nature, save herself from the Cenobites, and, finally, find a way to bring her brother back. The "Hellraiser" reboot is full of disturbing moments that longtime franchise fans will love. With a 68% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's also one of the franchise's most critically successful installments.
Hellraiser: Inferno
If you love the twisted universe of the "Hellraiser" series, then you'll be thrilled to know that there are a slew of additional movies that explore the franchise's lore. Helmed by future "Doctor Strange" director Scott Derrickson and written by Derrickson and Paul Harris Boardman, "Hellraiser: Inferno" kicked off the franchise's direct-to-video era in 2000.
"Inferno" follows a Denver detective named Joseph Thorne (Craig Sheffer), who discovers the Lament Configuration at a crime scene. Detective Thorne is a less-than-honorable cop, which makes him an ideal target for the Cenobites. When Thorne solves the puzzle box, he starts to see vivid hallucinations of violent crimes and monstrous creatures chasing him. As the hallucinations increase in intensity, Thorne starts investigating a serial killer called The Engineer (Ray Miceli), who Thorne believes is connected to the puzzle box. Unfortunately for Thorne, by the time his investigation gets underway, Pinhead (Doug Bradley) and the other Cenobites have already ensnared him in a devious trap that no amount of detective work will help him escape.
Hellraiser: Hellseeker
2002's "Hellraiser: Hellseeker" marks the first time that director Rick Bota oversaw one of the franchise's films. Bota would go on to direct two more "Hellraiser" movies, but according to audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, "Hellseeker" is Bota's strongest contribution to the series. One reason for that might be the screenplay written by Carl V. Dupré & Tim Day. The story of "Hellseeker" is interesting for longtime franchise fans because it brings back an important character.
Many years after the horrifying events of the first two "Hellraiser" movies, Kirsty Cotton (Ashley Laurence) has seemingly found a way to move on. She's married to a man named Trevor Gooden (Dean Winters, best known as the guy from the Allstate Mayhem commercials), and they've started a new life together. When the couple gets into a tragic car accident, Kirsty dies, and Trevor is put into a month-long coma. Trevor wakes up in a hospital to find that he's being plagued by terrifying and violent hallucinations. As Trevor begins examining his new reality, he slowly realizes that he's being tormented by the Cenobites — and his wife may not be dead.
Hellraiser: Deader
Rick Bota's next "Hellraiser" film started as a spec script written by Neal Marshall Stevens. Screenwriter Tim Day stepped in to make this otherwise unrelated horror film into a "Hellraiser" movie. Partially because of that, "Deader" is unlike other "Hellraiser" flicks. The story takes place outside of the United States, and it features a human cult that worships the Cenobites.
The movie's main character is an American reporter named Amy Klein (Kari Wuhrer). Amy travels to Bucharest to investigate a gruesome video tape that supposedly shows a real-life murder ritual and a seemingly impossible resurrection. Amy's investigation leads her to the puzzle box known as the Lament Configuration, and, like so many other "Hellraiser" protagonists, Amy solves the puzzle without realizing what kind of horror she's unleashed. Eventually Amy also finds the cult, known as the Deaders, and discovers that their leader is trying to find a way to exert control over the Cenobites and their realm. As you might imagine, the Cenobites have strong feelings about that, and Amy finds herself caught in the middle of the battle.
Hellraiser: Hellworld
In 2005, Rick Bota gave the fans his last contribution to the "Hellraiser" franchise with another movie that started as a story completely unrelated to the "Hellraiser" universe. The movie is based on a short story called "Dark Can't Breathe," originally by Joel Soisson, but the screenplay was written by Carl V. Dupré, the same man who wrote "Hellraiser: Hellseeker."
In a meta twist, the characters at the heart of this movie are all fans of an online role-playing game called "Hellworld." It's actually based on the lore of the "Hellraiser" movies, as if they were fiction to these characters. A group of friends get an in-game invitation to a real-world event celebrating the game at a large mansion. When they arrive, the friends are greeted by a mysterious host (Lance Henriksen) who is planning to gruesomely murder his guests just like the Cenobites would. Of course, the host's plans get complicated when the real Lament Configuration arrives on the scene.
A quick look at the reviews for "Hellworld" will make it clear that there isn't much here for anyone who isn't a dedicated "Hellraiser" fan. On the other hand, this movie does have a strange appeal for Superman fans. While it's far from being one of Henry Cavill's best roles, "Hellworld" does feature an early performance from the Man of Steel. It might be enough to give the movie a chance.
Hellraiser: Revelations
Directed by Victor Garcia, 2011's "Hellraiser: Revelations" was the first movie in the franchise to not feature Doug Bradley as Pinhead, marking a dramatic shift for the series. Bradley actually turned down the role because he had concerns about how quickly the studio was rushing development, and how small of a budget the film would have. In an official statement given to Dread Central, Bradley wished the filmmakers luck, saying, "One way or another, this does not seem to me to represent a serious attempt to revive the 'Hellraiser' franchise." Stephan Smith Collins was cast to play Pinhead, though the character was voiced by Fred Tatasciore.
The movie centers on teenage friends Nico (Jay Gillespie) and Ross (Steven Brand). The boys run away from home and head to Mexico for a vacation of wild partying. While there, the boys go missing, and the police find their belongings — including a mysterious puzzle box — and return them to the boys' parents. A year later Nico's and Ross' families reunite. As they agonize over the missing boys, flashbacks begin to show how Nico and Ross became involved with the Lament Configuration. Steven's sister Emma finds the puzzle box and accidentally unleashes the usual torment. Without Bradley, it's not much to look at. Even more damning, Clive Barker refuses to acknowledge it as a "Hellraiser" film.
Hellraiser: Judgement
Gary J. Tunnicliffe, the screenwriter for "Hellraiser: Revelations," returned to the franchise to write and direct 2018's "Hellraiser: Judgement." The movie marked 30 years of the "Hellraiser" franchise, but it didn't go out of its way to celebrate that fact. In fact, it continued the break from series tradition by casting Paul T. Taylor instead of Doug Bradley as Pinhead. This movie also stands out from the rest of the franchise for the lack of screentime it gives to its infamous villain, and because it introduces a new group of hellish antagonists: the Stygian Inquisition.
The movie opens with a discussion between Pinhead and the leader of the Stygian Inquisition, a being known as the Auditor (Tunnicliffe). The two of them have concerns about human technology interfering with the gates between Hell and the mortal realm. Despite their fears, a detective named Sean (Damon Carney) who is busy hunting a serial killer finds himself pulled into Hell. There, the Stygian Inquisition begins judging Sean for his sins, but he manages to escape before they reach a verdict. Sean returns to Earth with a puzzle box in hand and a target from hell on his back. The film plays with some interesting lore bolt-ons and features decent performances and effects for its budget, although it is still for hardcore "Hellraiser" devotees only.
Is there another way to watch the Hellraiser movies?
By now it's probably clear that there isn't a right or wrong way to watch the "Hellraiser" movies. The first movie leads directly into "Hellraiser II," but beyond that the movies are mostly disconnected from each other. The Cenobites are the only constant in the franchise, and you don't need to watch the later movies in a particular order to follow their story.
We've given you our recommended viewing order, but some "Hellraiser" fans online have made passionate arguments for an alternative. Fans on Reddit have suggested that "Hellraiser" newcomers should start with the first two movies, move on to the 2022 reboot, and then circle back for the third and fourth films. They argue that the 2022 reboot has a number of similarities with "Hellbound: Hellraiser II" that will be easier to appreciate if you watch those two movies as a pair.
As far as the rest of the "Hellraiser" movies go, even the diehard fans on Reddit agree that only true completionists need to push themselves to watch all the direct-to-video installments. Don't let those less-than-stellar films drive you away from the series, though. There's some real reasons why "Hellraiser" still endures after three decades of scaring audiences. and it's worth discovering them for yourself. The Cenobites have such sights to show you.