The Real Reason Hellraiser Still Makes Us Bleed After 35 Years Of Beautiful Suffering

It's been 35 years since "Hellraiser" first sunk its hooks and chains into popular culture, and the suffering has been legendary ever since. The world of scary cinema has evolved quite significantly in that time, but "Hellraiser" remains a labyrinth unto itself. When Pinhead said he had such sights to show us, he wasn't lying.

Clive Barker's directorial debut hit theaters during the Golden Age of slasher films, but the movie had no interest in being another horror flick about masked killers hacking and slashing their way through unsuspecting teenagers. "Hellraiser" had more horrific and complex ideas on its mind from the get-go, mixing demons, eroticism, mysticism, domestic drama, and twisted romance to tell a unique story about a dysfunctional family.

Fast forward to the year 2022 and "Hellraiser" is the latest horror classic to be given the reboot treatment — which was arguably long overdue as the "Hellraiser" franchise needed an update. Still, while the newest incarnation of "Hellraiser" is successful in its own right, it also reminds viewers that the original exists and that it's still a powerful piece of deliciously debaucherous filmmaking. But what makes "Hellraiser" hold up after all these years?