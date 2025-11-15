The Real Reasons These A24 Movies Flopped

Despite having only been in the distribution game since 2013, A24 has cultivated a tremendous cultural reputation. Famous for releases such as "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The VVitch," "Moonlight," "Talk to Me," and countless others, this outfit's library includes everything from tiny indies to more expensive blockbuster affairs. In a time when theatrical cinema is constantly challenged, A24 has crusaded to deliver idiosyncratic filmmaking visions to the masses.

However, not every title released under the A24 banner has become a success. If there are Marvel movies that completely bombed at the box office, then you can be sure a distributor like A24 that puts out 12+ movies annually has some money losers in its library. In particular, 11 A24 flops stand out, with each reflecting the various obstacles facing the indie scene. Some of these bombed simply because of poor marketing campaigns. Others were way too expensive given the material they were tackling. Still others suffered from tones too grim to resonate with a wide enough audience.

These financial duds have certainly not stopped A24's impressive cultural momentum. Nevertheless, they reflect the reality that no studio has a spotless financial track record.