Tom Hardy's Most Bizarre Accents Ranked

Hero with a thousand faces, meet the actor with a thousand voices: Tom Hardy. Hardy is known for his marble-mouthed gangsters and his smooth-talking dream-weavers. He plays heroes, villains, and in the case of "Venom," both at once. Hardy is one of the most transformative, versatile actors working today because he's unafraid to make bold choices — and even bolder voices. Not that bold means bad, of course.

Some of the British actor's wackiest voices are simply accurate, like his oddly correct short A's as Chicago's own Janovec in "Band of Brothers." Accents are a large part of Hardy's acting power, whether he's playing characters ripped from real life or the Romulan Star Empire. Even Hardy's largely silent role as Max in "Mad Max: Fury Road" relied on deliberate vocal choices. "The toughest thing for me was to find Max's voice," Hardy explained to ET. "Max hadn't spoken for many, many years. So it was, I think, synchronistic with character."

The man clearly has range. Here, we're going to look at some of his accents, on an increasingly wild scale. Read on for Tom Hardy's most bizarre accents ranked.