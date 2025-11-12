NCIS: Origins Season 2 Episode 5: Gibbs' Mysterious New Companion, Explained

Longtime "NCIS" fans will remember that Gibbs is such a huge fan of dogs that he once got himself suspended over the welfare of an animal. In the second part of Season 3's "Kill Ari," for instance, he shelters a pooch from a rainstorm in a gazebo, then sits out in the rain himself to prevent it from getting soaked. Notoriously, in "Dog Tags," Abby (Pauley Perrette) names a dog Jethro after McGee (Sean Murray) injures it by accidentally shooting it.

One of the most prominent dog-related Gibbs storylines occurs in Season 18's "Watchdog." An injured pup is found in the back of a transport vehicle. Gibbs ends up uncovering a dog fighting ring, and gets into a brawl with a suspect accused of drowning dogs. Gibbs is suspended, and the team has to bring in the perps without him. But Gibbs is ultimately rewarded when the injured dog, Lucy, becomes his new pet for the next few episodes.

Perhaps because some fans thought this was the worst storyline in Season 18, Lucy's time on the show proves to be short-lived. Four episodes later, in "Unseen Improvements," Gibbs gives his dog to a young ex-neighbor, Phineas (Jack Fisher), who's in the middle of helping him out with an investigation. While Phineas helps them retrieve a laptop the team needs that is in his uncle's posession, Gibbs tells him that it's clear Lucy should be his animal. "Dogs pick their people. The minute you got here, she picked you," he says, demonstrating one of his best skills — his ability to connect with kids on a one-on-one basis. Hopefully his new pal will have a longer shelf life at Casa Gibbs.