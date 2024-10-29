NCIS: Origins Episode 4 Reveals The Genesis Of Gibbs' Most Powerful Skill

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 4 — "All's Not Lost"

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) may be an ace with a gun and a confident negotiator, but he's got a secret skill that many people in his field will never attain — an easy way with children. For the first time on "NCIS: Origins," Gibbs is seen with a small child — and his ability to soothe little Mildred Jones (Hattie Hoskins) will become an admirable quality that will continue to be a part of his arsenal decades after he joins up with his DC-based team.

Mildred is a missing girl whom Gibbs is tasked with finding, since she's the only living witness to the murder central to the week's episode. Once he rescues her, it's his job to gently coax information out of the child about the killer, who remains at large. When she rejects a stuffed animal given to her in the hopes of charming her out of her shell, he uses it as a bonding point. As they get closer, he manages to get what he needs. This is an important building block for Gibbs' character — and on "NCIS," he's shown to be very apt at sheltering, helping, and comforting kids.