NCIS: Origins Episode 4 Reveals The Genesis Of Gibbs' Most Powerful Skill
Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Origins" Season 1, Episode 4 — "All's Not Lost"
Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) may be an ace with a gun and a confident negotiator, but he's got a secret skill that many people in his field will never attain — an easy way with children. For the first time on "NCIS: Origins," Gibbs is seen with a small child — and his ability to soothe little Mildred Jones (Hattie Hoskins) will become an admirable quality that will continue to be a part of his arsenal decades after he joins up with his DC-based team.
Mildred is a missing girl whom Gibbs is tasked with finding, since she's the only living witness to the murder central to the week's episode. Once he rescues her, it's his job to gently coax information out of the child about the killer, who remains at large. When she rejects a stuffed animal given to her in the hopes of charming her out of her shell, he uses it as a bonding point. As they get closer, he manages to get what he needs. This is an important building block for Gibbs' character — and on "NCIS," he's shown to be very apt at sheltering, helping, and comforting kids.
Gibbs has always had a way with children
In a poignant echo of his lost relationship with his daughter, Kelly — a tragedy that will shape him for years to come – Gibbs has always been pretty good with people younger than him. Not only does he mentor his more youthful colleagues, but small children who end up in his orbit tend to feel comforted by him and develop a rapport with him.
This is a quality he has right off the bat, when audiences see the character for the first time on his "JAG" crossover episode, "Ice Queen." He comforts the boy scout who finds the body of Lt. Loren Singer hanging from a tree. Throughout the run of "NCIS," Gibbs is shown to like and be good with children. For instance, on Season 17, he develops a close connection to his neighbor, Phineas (Jack Fisher), who becomes the focal point of a case when his Uncle Hassan (Pezh Maan) tries to kidnap him to force him to donate bone marrow to his cousin. Emily Fornell (Juliette Angelo) even refers to him as "Uncle Gibbs."
"NCIS: Origins" fans can presumably expect to see much more of Gibbs' nurturing side as time goes on, even if his life will never be quite the same after losing Kelly.