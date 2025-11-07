Everything You Missed In Predator: Badlands
Contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands"
Looper's review of "Predator: Badlands" calls it kid-friendly, which might be a turn-off for hardcore "Predator" purists. But the latest installment changes the game in more ways than one. There's a lot for future "Predator" sequels to pick up and expand upon, so don't miss a single detail and check out Looper's all-expansive video above that covers everything you could possibly hope to know about Disney's latest creature feature.
For starters, a Yautja, Dek (played by the incredible Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is the film's protagonist. There are no humans trying to escape him this time around. Instead, Dek must prove himself to his father by killing a ferocious Kalisk on the dangerous planet of Genna, but he's way out of his depth and gets a helpful hand from Thia (Elle Fanning), a stranded synth owned by Weyland-Yutani. That's the company always trying to obtain a Xenomorph in the "Alien" franchise, which sets the stage for another "Alien vs. Predator" crossover.
That's not the only Easter egg to keep an eye out for. "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a cameo as the voice of the computer on Dek's ship. "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg was originally set to direct an episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5, but had to drop out due to his commitment to "Badlands." Still, it's nice to see Trachtenberg and the Duffers still found a way to work with one another.
What's next for the franchise following Predator: Badlands?
The ending of "Predator: Badlands" raises the question of how much future installments will work to pay it off. Dek realizes he doesn't need to abide fully by Yautja traditions, which are rooted in a toxic idea of individuality and avoiding any connections. Dek returns to Yautja Prime to kill his father with his new clan consisting of himself, Thia, and a much larger Bud (Rohinal Nayaran), the young Kalisk that bonds with him and Thia on Genna. However, once his father is dead, his mother shows up. It's unclear if her presence is good or bad and whether it even matters in the long run.
Unlike the "Alien" movies, which at least followed Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) for a while, "Predator" films have largely been one-off affairs that all take place in different locations and time periods. 1987's "Predator" occurs in a Central American jungle while "Predator 2" happens in Los Angeles. The 2010 effort "Predators" takes place on an unnamed world, while 2022's "Prey" is set in the year 1719, with the Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) fighting a Yautja.
This could be the last time we ever see Dek and Thia, but with Dan Trachtenberg now having directed three "Predator" movies, perhaps he's building toward something big. He's even stated how he has another idea cooking, but it remains to be seen if it ties together different "Predator" installments or if it's another standalone story. Trachtenberg is three for three on delivering great "Predator" movies, so whatever he has in mind, we want to see it. Meanwhile, watch our video above to make sure you caught everything in "Predator: Badlands" that you need to know.