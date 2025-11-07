Everything You Missed In Predator: Badlands

Contains spoilers for "Predator: Badlands"

Looper's review of "Predator: Badlands" calls it kid-friendly, which might be a turn-off for hardcore "Predator" purists. But the latest installment changes the game in more ways than one. There's a lot for future "Predator" sequels to pick up and expand upon, so don't miss a single detail and check out Looper's all-expansive video above that covers everything you could possibly hope to know about Disney's latest creature feature.

For starters, a Yautja, Dek (played by the incredible Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), is the film's protagonist. There are no humans trying to escape him this time around. Instead, Dek must prove himself to his father by killing a ferocious Kalisk on the dangerous planet of Genna, but he's way out of his depth and gets a helpful hand from Thia (Elle Fanning), a stranded synth owned by Weyland-Yutani. That's the company always trying to obtain a Xenomorph in the "Alien" franchise, which sets the stage for another "Alien vs. Predator" crossover.

That's not the only Easter egg to keep an eye out for. "Stranger Things" creators Matt and Ross Duffer have a cameo as the voice of the computer on Dek's ship. "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg was originally set to direct an episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5, but had to drop out due to his commitment to "Badlands." Still, it's nice to see Trachtenberg and the Duffers still found a way to work with one another.