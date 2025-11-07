The Ending Of Predator: Badlands Explained

Thia being a synth from Weyland-Yutani (which are different from the hybrids introduced in "Alien: Earth") confirms that the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises exist in the same universe. A false fact some people believe is that the two "Alien vs. Predator" films that came out in the 2000s are canon. This isn't the case, and most fans tend to ignore them entirely. But with Weyland-Yutani now factoring into "Predator" movies, a new crossover can occur. However, this isn't necessarily teased in "Predator: Badlands." In fact, it makes more sense for Dan Trachtenberg to stick with Predator-centric stories, especially with Dek's mother now in play.

Trachtenberg actually told Collider that he already has another idea for the series. "'Killer of Killers' and 'Badlands' came kind of at the same time," he said. "It was sort of like, 'Well, which one would I want to make first?' Also, in fairness, there was a third idea that I'm not speaking to, but they were all equally like, 'Oh my gosh, wait a second.'" This is purely speculative, but what if that third idea is a plan to merge "Prey," "Killer of Killers," and "Badlands," the three "Predator" films he's directed so far? If you think about it, the groundwork has already been laid.

"Killer of Killers" ends with the reveal that Naru (Amber Midthunder) from "Prey" is being kept on the Yautja homeworld in suspended animation, ready to be brought out to fight whenever they want. An extra scene was added later to include Dutch Schaefer (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from "Predator" and Mike Harrigan (Danny Glover) from "Predator 2" within the same compound. With Dek breaking away from Yautja tradition and forming his own clan, the next movie could see him team-up with Naru, Dutch, and Mike for the ultimate breakout. It could be the "Avengers: Endgame" of the "Predator" franchise, and that's incredibly exciting to think about.