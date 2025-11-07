Does Predator: Badlands Have A Post-Credits Scene?

The "Predator" franchise spent decades trying to find a direction, with disappointing installments like "The Predator" and "Alien vs. Predator" making fans wonder if there was a future for the franchise at all. Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg proved that it could thrive with his 2022 revival, "Prey," which brought the action straight to streaming on Hulu. Trachtenberg has now been unleashed freely onto the franchise, returning the apex hunter-alien Yautja to the big screen for 2025's "Predator: Badlands," a surprisingly kid-friendly sequel with plenty of thrills. Fans are in a frenzy as stellar reviews pour in, wondering if there's a post-credits scene.

In short, the answer is "yes." But a fuller answer makes it a "sort of," because it's not that simple. There is indeed a "stinger," but it comes before the credits, after the film's final title card arrives on screen. That makes it hard to miss, but don't go in expecting anything too earth-shattering. It doesn't do much to set up the future of the franchise, and is more of a capper to the story of Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), the young hunter who, throughout the film, is out to prove his worth to his father, Njohrr (also played by Schuster-Koloamatangi).

While many may have been hoping for a post-credits scene that would set up a sequel — like the questions the bold but flawed "Predator: Killer of Killer" left behind — there's nothing that monumental to be found.