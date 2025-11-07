Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 6 Has A Surprising Connection To The Muppets
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 6 — "The Story of Us"
One wouldn't describe anything that goes on in "Chicago Med" as "Muppetational," but it turns out that the first date between Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson, who has been on quite the journey to get to "Chicago Med") and her ex-husband Bert (Gregory Alan Williams) was just that. When they first got together, they went on a date to see "The Muppet Movie." For Sharon, the attraction was instantaneous. They were together after that moment, and things went great — until their marriage broke apart and they saw divorce as the only option.
Sharon had a big secret at the time of her date with Bert; she was pregnant with her first son, David (who is played by Gbenga Akinnagbe as an adult), conceived with an ex-boyfriend who dumped her when he learned she was expecting. In spite of the date going so well, Sharon worries that it will all be ruined when Bert learns that she's having another man's child. But Bert reveals to her he already knew she was pregnant when he asked her out. The story provides a sweet, charming, innocent reprieve from what proves to be a very difficult episode for Sharon and her family.
The Goodwins band together in The Story of Us
Sadly, the Goodwins don't have a lot of time for happiness in "The Story of Us." The entire clan gathers to sit by Bert's bedside after he's felled by a head injury while living in a long-term memory care facility following his Alzheimer's Disease diagnosis. All tests indicate that he's going to die without surgery, but Bert has signed a DNR directive which forbids lifesaving methods. David pushes for that surgery to happen anyway — he's encouraged by a moment of lucidity from Bert where he calls him his son — but David's siblings and Sharon are firm on supporting what Bert wants.
It takes a lot of talking and a lot of conversation, but in the end David comes around to respecting Bert's wishes. The family gathers to share quality time, talking about the good and bad things that they experienced during the day — a tradition that Bert helped establish. It goes to show that even in life's darkest moments, a little light can shine through. That's a life lesson that would make Kermit the Frog green with envy.