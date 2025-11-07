Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 6 Has A Surprising Connection To The Muppets

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 6 — "The Story of Us"

One wouldn't describe anything that goes on in "Chicago Med" as "Muppetational," but it turns out that the first date between Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson, who has been on quite the journey to get to "Chicago Med") and her ex-husband Bert (Gregory Alan Williams) was just that. When they first got together, they went on a date to see "The Muppet Movie." For Sharon, the attraction was instantaneous. They were together after that moment, and things went great — until their marriage broke apart and they saw divorce as the only option.

Sharon had a big secret at the time of her date with Bert; she was pregnant with her first son, David (who is played by Gbenga Akinnagbe as an adult), conceived with an ex-boyfriend who dumped her when he learned she was expecting. In spite of the date going so well, Sharon worries that it will all be ruined when Bert learns that she's having another man's child. But Bert reveals to her he already knew she was pregnant when he asked her out. The story provides a sweet, charming, innocent reprieve from what proves to be a very difficult episode for Sharon and her family.