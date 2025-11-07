Why Chicago Med's David Goodwin Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 6 — "The Story of Us"

The Goodwin family was rocked by patriarch Bert's (Gregory Alan Williams) Alzheimer's diagnosis in "Chicago Med," but things got even more tragic when Bert suffered a likely-fatal head injury in long-term memory care. The family begins to break apart over his DNR order: Eldest brother David (Gbenga Akinnagbe), who has been busy living his life away from the drama and chaos attached to Chicago Gaffney Medical Center, wants surgery performed on Bert to save his life. Younger siblings Tara (Nicolette Robinson) and Michael (Hampton Fluker) are opposed and want to obey his DNR, as does family matriarch Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson). Eventually, they come to grips with the fact that Bert's already gone and agree to honor his wishes. Along the way, David blurts out to his brother and sister that he's only their half-sibling, and Sharon must reveal that he's the result of a romance she had as a nursing student before she met Bert.

Gbenga Akinnagbe steps into the spotlight as the never-before-seen David in this episode. He's best known for playing the notoriously ruthless enforcer Chris Partlow in "The Wire," one of the greatest TV dramas of all time. Second in command to Marlo Stanfield (Jamie Hector), Chris ultimately ends up serving a life sentence in prison. More recently, he recurred on the FX series "The Old Man" as the morally conflicted Julian Carson across nine episodes, and he played STRATCOM official Major General Steven Kyle in Kathryn Bigelow's Netflix film "A House of Dynamite." Though Akinnagbe has only been acting since 2005, his resume is stuffed with an amazing array of roles.