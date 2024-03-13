Chicago Med: Why The Diagnosis Sharon's Ex-Husband Bert Gets Changes Everything

The professionals on "Chicago Med" regularly have to contend with heartwrenching diagnoses, yet it still hits hard when a condition impacts someone close to them. On Season 9, Episode 6 — "I Told Myself That I Was Done With You" — Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) finds out the truth that was a long time coming. Her ex-husband, Bert (Gregory Alan Williams), is diagnosed with Alzheimer's after exhibiting some memory issues within previous episodes.

The pair experiences numerous ups and downs throughout "Chicago Med" after he leaves their 35-year marriage early in the show's run. They become friendlier later on, and Sharon starts a new romance with Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), which is good news for "Chicago Med" fans who don't want to see Sharon get together with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). While Sharon may no longer be romantically involved with Bert, they're still close, and she makes it clear by the end of the episode that she's taking it upon himself to navigate his new medical reality.

Sharon claims she'll need to handle future medical appointments and treatment options for Bert's Alzheimer's. Even when Dr. Charles suggests the pair's children can handle some of the responsibility, she asserts she doesn't want them to be bothered. Between her hospital duties, a new romance, and now caring for Bert, it's a lot to handle. She may not be one of the more liked "Chicago Med" characters, but it's going to be a difficult time for all involved.