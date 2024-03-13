Chicago Med: Why The Diagnosis Sharon's Ex-Husband Bert Gets Changes Everything
The professionals on "Chicago Med" regularly have to contend with heartwrenching diagnoses, yet it still hits hard when a condition impacts someone close to them. On Season 9, Episode 6 — "I Told Myself That I Was Done With You" — Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) finds out the truth that was a long time coming. Her ex-husband, Bert (Gregory Alan Williams), is diagnosed with Alzheimer's after exhibiting some memory issues within previous episodes.
The pair experiences numerous ups and downs throughout "Chicago Med" after he leaves their 35-year marriage early in the show's run. They become friendlier later on, and Sharon starts a new romance with Dr. Dennis Washington (John Earl Jelks), which is good news for "Chicago Med" fans who don't want to see Sharon get together with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt). While Sharon may no longer be romantically involved with Bert, they're still close, and she makes it clear by the end of the episode that she's taking it upon himself to navigate his new medical reality.
Sharon claims she'll need to handle future medical appointments and treatment options for Bert's Alzheimer's. Even when Dr. Charles suggests the pair's children can handle some of the responsibility, she asserts she doesn't want them to be bothered. Between her hospital duties, a new romance, and now caring for Bert, it's a lot to handle. She may not be one of the more liked "Chicago Med" characters, but it's going to be a difficult time for all involved.
S. Epatha Merkerson spoke about Sharon Goodwin's new life developments
The One Chicago franchise regularly puts characters through the wringer, especially when things seem to be going well. A good example of this is the decision on "Chicago Fire" for Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Brett (Kara Killmer) to have a long-distance relationship for a period of time. Now, Sharon Goodwin finds herself in an unenviable position to care for her ex-husband as he lives with Alzheimer's. S. Epatha Merkerson even spoke with NBC Insider about how it makes total sense to throw the character for a loop at this moment. "Having Bert come back with issues at a point where her personal life is starting to blossom is a perfect foil for this new romance," the actor said.
Bert's Alzheimer's diagnosis alone could create a lot of tension moving forward, but it remains to be seen how Dr. Washington reacts to Sharon needing to spend so much time and energy on her ex. Then again, there's always a chance the experience will force Sharon to realize that no one person is an island and that it's all right for her to reach out to her children for help. Maybe even Dr. Washington could be convinced to assist Bert in this trying time.
If anyone can handle this development, it's Sharon Goodwin. Merkerson compared the character to her role as Lt. Anita Van Buren on "Law & Order," saying, "They're women that know their business... That shoot straight from the shoulder and women who will take you to task, but women who will also hold you... and let you know that it's gonna be okay."
New episodes of "Chicago Med" air Wednesday nights on NBC and arrive the next day on Peacock.