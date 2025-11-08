Predator: Badlands Has A Stranger Things Cameo Only Hardcore Fans Noticed

It might seem odd to cast the Duffer brothers, even in a small voiceover part, when there's no shortage of actual actors who could've done it. But there's a history between "Predator: Badlands" director Dan Trachtenberg and the Duffers since Trachtenberg was originally set to direct an episode of the final season of "Stranger Things." The filmmaker told Dexerto he had agreed to direct the third episode of "Stranger Things" Season 5, which is going to be called "The Turnbow Trap." However, before he could do it, "Predator: Badlands" got greenlit.

Trachtenberg had to move from directing "Predator: Killer of Killers" immediately into "Badlands," so there wasn't enough time for him to squeeze "Stranger Things" in. However, the timing of both projects made this fun cameo from Matt and Ross Duffer possible. "They were doing their mix of 'Stranger Things,' as we were finishing our mix for 'Badlands,'" Trachtenberg explained. "And I just thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to have you guys cameo in the movie?' And they were, like, super awesome about it."

With Season 5 being the swansong for "Stranger Things," Trachtenberg has missed out on his chance to work on the hit Netflix series. That's a real shame, as it would have been fun to see Trachtenberg playing in the Hawkins sandbox. He clearly knows how to put together some exciting action set pieces that could've worked well for the show. But being the overseer of the "Predator" franchise is a pretty great gig, too. Click here to find out where Trachtenberg's "Predator" films rank in the franchise.