The Only Recap You Need Before Predator: Badlands

The "Predator" franchise has spawned several sequels and spin-offs over the years, and a brand-new film is going to be added to the universe very soon in the form of "Predator: Badlands." If you need a refresher before the next installment in the franchise arrives, the above recap video has all the information you need.

"Predator: Badlands" will be the first theatrically-released film in the series since "The Predator" came out in 2018, though fans were treated to the animated anthology film "Predator: Killer of Killers" in June 2025. "Killer of Killers" topped Hulu's streaming chart when it debuted, and it scored rave reviews from critics, ending up with a Certified Fresh score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

2022's "Prey," the most recent non-animated entry in the franchise, also made a big splash. The 18th century-set film became Hulu's most successful premiere ever, notching a record amount of viewing hours over its first three days on the platform. It was also a big hit with the critics and stood as the best-reviewed "Predator" movie for a few years: With a score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's second only to "Killer of Killers." "Badlands" certainly has some tough acts to follow, but it's shaping up to be another riveting "Predator" outing.