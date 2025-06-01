The Reason Predators Come To Earth To Hunt

1987's "Predator" sowed the seeds for the titular alien hunter to become one of the most iconic creatures in action-centric horror. Predators — who technically belong to a species called Yautja — have killer designs and have proven their mettle repeatedly throughout the "Predator" story. They have an array of methods to subdue and kill their prey, who are often humans. Of course, with a whole universe out there, there are likely plenty of Yautja going to other planets to find worthy foes. But, over the course of the series, which includes films, comic books, and video games, Predators do appear to travel to Earth quite a lot.

At first glance, it may not even seem to make sense. Surely there are other terrifying alien species out there who would be more challenging for the Yautja. Humans are gooey meat bags that frequently get obliterated by these creatures, even if a few people, like Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) from "Predator" and Naru (Amber Midthunder) from 2022's "Prey," manage to come out on top. If nothing else, wouldn't the Yautja get bored coming back to the same place over and over again just to kill a few new humans? Humans probably don't even make for good trophies, as our skulls look nowhere near as cool as the Xenomorph one from "Predator 2."

Of course, the obvious answer is that if Predators didn't keep coming back to Earth, it'd be a lot harder for this franchise to continue. But if you study the lore, it becomes abundantly clear why the Yautja like coming to Earth. Here's why we're apparently their favorite prey.