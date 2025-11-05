The Only Recap You Need Before Five Nights At Freddy's 2
"Five Nights at Freddy's" is back in time for the holidays, with the second movie, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," hitting theaters on December 5, 2025. Never played the game, or need a reminder of what unlucky security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) experienced with the killer animatronics the first time around? Check out this recap video so you're caught up before the sequel comes out.
Based on the original Scott Cawthon-created video game franchise, "Five Nights at Freddy's" saw a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release on Peacock in 2023. Despite the at-home option, "Five Nights at Freddy's" pulled in over $291 million at the box office against a $20 million budget. Its box office earnings were merely profit, however, as "Five Nights at Freddy's" had made back its budget through Blumhouse's clever selling of the theatrical and streaming rights, adding to the movie's financial success.
While critics weren't enthusiastic, fans of the games enjoyed how it captured the lore of the franchise and the Easter eggs throughout. With an 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and the stellar box office performance, it's no surprise that a sequel was announced.
With more games in the franchise, a sequel was inevitable
The ending of "Five Nights at Freddy's" segued into the perfect set up for a sequel based on the second game of the franchise released in 2014. Mike and his sister Abby (Piper Rubio) are trying to get back to a normal life after the showdown at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. But Abby misses her animatronic friends, who seem to be calling to her through a Fazbear talking box. Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) remains an active part of their lives, and warns that her father William (Matthew Lillard) and the restaurant mascots will never truly be gone.
The game takes place at a different Freddy Fazbear's location, which the initial "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" trailer seems to mirror. A group of paranormal investigators is checking out the place, and it seems like our heroes will end up there if Abby follows the voices she hears. The game also features a new security guard named Jeremy. According to IMDb, that role will be filled by Freddy Carter, known for "Shadow and Bone."
All that said, it looks like the sequel adaptation will be including aspects of the game while continuing the stories of Mike, Abby, and Vanessa. Until then, you can get your fill of murderous animatronics with our video recapping the first "Five Nights at Freddy's."