The Only Recap You Need Before Five Nights At Freddy's 2

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is back in time for the holidays, with the second movie, "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," hitting theaters on December 5, 2025. Never played the game, or need a reminder of what unlucky security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) experienced with the killer animatronics the first time around? Check out this recap video so you're caught up before the sequel comes out.

Based on the original Scott Cawthon-created video game franchise, "Five Nights at Freddy's" saw a simultaneous theatrical and streaming release on Peacock in 2023. Despite the at-home option, "Five Nights at Freddy's" pulled in over $291 million at the box office against a $20 million budget. Its box office earnings were merely profit, however, as "Five Nights at Freddy's" had made back its budget through Blumhouse's clever selling of the theatrical and streaming rights, adding to the movie's financial success.

While critics weren't enthusiastic, fans of the games enjoyed how it captured the lore of the franchise and the Easter eggs throughout. With an 86% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and the stellar box office performance, it's no surprise that a sequel was announced.