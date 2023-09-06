The Five Nights At Freddy's Animatronic Characters Explained

"Five Nights at Freddy's" is a popular horror video game franchise created by Scott Cawthon. The player is the security guard at a closed pizzeria, trying to survive the night as the animatronics left behind, which are possessed by the souls of dead children, try to attack the guard. The concept was widely successful, spawning nine different games as well as spin-offs and novels.

A movie adaptation from Blumhouse is on the horizon, and the second trailer gives audiences a bit more insight into the animatronics they can expect to see in the film. While there have been several iterations of animatronics that fans have encountered in the games, the movie won't showcase them all. The second trailer shows just which ones we should have our eyes on.

If you aren't familiar with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, we have gathered the important bits of lore to give you everything you need to know about them before heading out to theaters, especially if your children want to see it. Beware — there are spoilers for the games ahead, so lock yourself in the office now if you aren't ready to know the story of Freddy Fazbear's Pizza and its mascots.