A James Bond Movie With A Shocking Ending Is Finding New Fans On Prime Video

Given that history will remember his tenure as one of the best, the initial reaction to Daniel Craig's casting as James Bond is shocking in retrospect. Some of the backlash was pedantic — people were ridiculously upset that James Bond was going to have blond hair, for instance — while much of it revolved around a lack of faith that Craig had the charm or the charisma to pull off the legendarily suave secret agent. But all fears were silenced after Craig's debut outing, "Casino Royale." The actor went on to deliver a stellar run of 007 performances across the 16 years and five films that encompassed his era.

In 2021, Craig closed out his period as Bond with "No Time to Die," the first 007 movie to ever narratively deliver a definitive ending (even if it needs a little explanation) to a given actor's era of the franchise. All previous Bond eras trailed off until a different actor took over without explanation — save for a fourth wall-breaking joke at the beginning of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." But Craig has the distinction of seeing his run of movies start at the very beginning of Bond's secret agent career, then following it through to the end of that career.

Considering that giving actual closure to a Bond era was something that hadn't been done before, reactions to the ending were strong. Now, a lot of people are discovering that ending for themselves. "No Time to Die" is living it up on Prime Video right now.