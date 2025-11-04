The 5 Best '70s Movies Streaming On Netflix

The 1970s may have ended nearly 50 years ago, but the decade is remembered fondly for featuring some of the best movies ever made. Looking back, you'll find the likes of "Star Wars," the first two films in "The Godfather" franchise, and "Halloween." There are tons of excellent movies from the '70s that are as enjoyed now by new viewers as they have been for decades by long-time fans.

These days, audiences enjoy a convenience that original '70s movie viewers lacked: streaming. Netflix is the OG in that arena, and the platform features some amazing movies. Unfortunately, none of the aforementioned films are on the service, thanks to licensing deals that can make it difficult to know which service has the movie you're looking for. "Star Wars" is on Disney, which is gobbling up every franchise it can, and many of the decade's best films are on other streaming services.

Fortunately, there are still some exceptional examples from the decade on Netflix. Unfortunately, you can't search for decades or individual years to make it easier to sift Netflix's catalogue. At least we can offer our pick of the five best films from the 1970s streaming on Netflix. These cover multiple genres, and many are considered some of the greatest movies ever made.