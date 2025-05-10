In 1999, "Star Wars: Episode 1 — The Phantom Menace" and "The Sixth Sense" dominated movie theaters, but for high school and college kids there was something else going on. While "American Pie" was a box office hit in its own right, it was a revelation for those of a certain age — similar to what many high school and college kids had experienced before with films like "Animal House," "Porky's," and "Fast Times at Ridgemont High."

Like those movies, "American Pie" was a film with mostly sex, drinking, and partying on its mind, despite the high school setting. High school and college kids loved it, and the scene in which Jason Biggs' Jim has relations with a warm apple pie — just to find out what it feels like — entered the cultural zeitgeist.

The stars of the movie became overnight celebrities, and the film ushered in a new era of raunchy but heartfelt coming-of-age comedies about teenagers or early 20-somethings. In fact, "American Pie" even spawned a franchise of its own. But there have been a lot of other movies like it both before and since "American Pie," and we've gathered the finest of them — the 12 best movies like "American Pie" — right here.