How Katee Sackhoff Really Feels About Her Big Bang Theory Episodes

"The Big Bang Theory" is filled with pop culture references, and some of its best science fiction nods come in the form of guest stars like Katee Sackhoff. During seasons 3 and 4, Sackhoff gives "Battlestar Galactica" fans jaw-dropping moments to enjoy. While these cameos reference her time as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace, Sackhoff plays herself during both appearances, and that's part of the reason why she was honored to appear on the sitcom. During a May 2025 episode of "The Sackhoff Show," she told Wil Wheaton (who also guest starred on "The Big Bang Theory") why her appearances mean so much to her. "You know that you're in the zeitgeist when you're on 'The Big Bang Theory,' and granted I only did it a couple times. But I feel like the characters that we've played have meant so much to the space. So, it's important."

The core cast of "The Big Bang Theory" act as the authority for all things nerd culture. So being on the show does add extra legitimacy to these characters and the actors who have brought them to life. While "Battlestar Galactica" references are tossed into these appearances, the dialogue mainly focuses on Sackhoff being Howard Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) voice of reason as he struggles with his feelings for Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). This grounds Sackhoff within the episode's plot while grabbing the attention of non-"Battlestar Galactica" fans. Although Sackhoff was thrilled to bring "Battlestar Galactica" to "The Big Bang Theory" audience, one appearance made her super nervous, and it was all because of one big costume choice.