How Katee Sackhoff Really Feels About Her Big Bang Theory Episodes
"The Big Bang Theory" is filled with pop culture references, and some of its best science fiction nods come in the form of guest stars like Katee Sackhoff. During seasons 3 and 4, Sackhoff gives "Battlestar Galactica" fans jaw-dropping moments to enjoy. While these cameos reference her time as Kara "Starbuck" Thrace, Sackhoff plays herself during both appearances, and that's part of the reason why she was honored to appear on the sitcom. During a May 2025 episode of "The Sackhoff Show," she told Wil Wheaton (who also guest starred on "The Big Bang Theory") why her appearances mean so much to her. "You know that you're in the zeitgeist when you're on 'The Big Bang Theory,' and granted I only did it a couple times. But I feel like the characters that we've played have meant so much to the space. So, it's important."
The core cast of "The Big Bang Theory" act as the authority for all things nerd culture. So being on the show does add extra legitimacy to these characters and the actors who have brought them to life. While "Battlestar Galactica" references are tossed into these appearances, the dialogue mainly focuses on Sackhoff being Howard Wolowitz's (Simon Helberg) voice of reason as he struggles with his feelings for Bernadette (Melissa Rauch). This grounds Sackhoff within the episode's plot while grabbing the attention of non-"Battlestar Galactica" fans. Although Sackhoff was thrilled to bring "Battlestar Galactica" to "The Big Bang Theory" audience, one appearance made her super nervous, and it was all because of one big costume choice.
Why one of Katee Sackhoff's episodes made her nervous
Kara "Starbuck" Thrace is the Viper pilot who stole scenes throughout the 2000s version of "Battlestar Galactica." Given Howard's love for both Katee Sackhoff and her "Battlestar Galactica" role, it only made sense that she would wear her iconic flight suit during his dream in Season 4, Episode 4, "The Hot Troll Deviation." However, the suit only appeared on the show because Sackhoff stole it from the "Battlestar Galactica" set. "I was so nervous because I was like, "Oh my god, they're going to find out I stole my flight suit," she said during a July 2025 episode of "The Sackhoff Show". While Sackhoff was contemplating this risky decision, she received solidarity from fellow guest star and "Star Trek" legend George Takei, who also took a similar risk with a famous piece of Sulu's outfit. "And he goes, 'Honey, I stole this cape, too.' So, I was like, 'Okay, cool.'"
While Sackhoff's "Battlestar Galactica" role brought her fame and the chance to appear on "The Big Bang Theory" with Takei, she didn't always envision herself on the science fiction series. During Season 2 of the "Portrait of a Fangirl" podcast, she explained, "I wasn't a fan of 'Battlestar' and I didn't know the original series, but just the fact that you're sitting in a spaceship and this make-believe that I get to do? It just blows my mind." She added that her love for science fiction came from her father, who also loved the genre, and now she gets to put her own stamp on the space, which has led to her joining the sci-fi zeitgeist.