The Big Bang Theory: Who Is Katee Sackhoff & Why Was She Howard's Bathtub Girl?
Though it focused largely on the lighter side of nerd life over the course of its blockbuster primetime run, "The Big Bang Theory" hardly shied away from exploring the bluer side of sci-fi fandom. And yes, it often did so through the libidinous eyes of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). But during one Season 3 episode, "TBBT" turned a little saucier than even some diehard fans might've anticipated when Howard engaged in a bathtime fantasy with none other than sci-fi legend Katee Sackhoff.
If you're wondering why Sackhoff made the cut for the mildly cringe-worthy bath time scene, it's because she spent five seasons portraying the iron-willed Captain Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the beloved "Battlestar Galactica" reboot. Along the way, the character became an instant icon in the science fiction spectrum. Likewise, Sackhoff became a legit sex symbol for many a sci-fi fanboy. So it's hardly far-fetched to think she might be on Howard's during a little, ahem, private time.
To Sackhoff's credit, she fully leans into the awkward encounter, hilariously indulging in the fantasy even as she openly points out the absurdity of it. More importantly, Sackhoff gets through to Howard how much more satisfying it might be to spend some time with a real woman like Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) than his fictional depiction of her. And if you know Howard Wolowitz, you know that's a feat well worthy of Starbuck's famed heroics.
Sackhoff's screen geek cred has only deepened since her spot on The Big Bang Theory
Katee Sackhoff would go on to make one more appearance on "The Big Bang Theory," with Howard Wolowitz conjuring her in full "Battlestar Galactica" regalia for a Season 4 fantasy sequence. If you've seen that episode, you know Round 2 also goes off the rails in spectacularly cheeky fashion, with "Star Trek" legend George Takei turning up to interrupt the action.
Regarding Sackhoff's unquestioned status as a full-blown sci-fi icon, she's only bolstered her geek cred in the years since "Battlestar Galactica" came to an end. In fact, she's contributed to some of the best-loved science fiction projects produced in the last decade-plus. That includes voicing Mandalorian warrior queen Bo-Katan Kryze in the celebrated animated series "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," and "Star Wars: Rebels." Sackhoff, of course, also reprised the role in the live-action realm for the second and third seasons of the hit "Star Wars" streamer "The Mandalorian." And few could argue in favor of another actor more worthy of playing Bo-Katan Kryze on that series.
Outside of the galaxy far, far away, Sackhoff appeared opposite Vin Diesel in the underrated 2013 opus "Riddick," the third chapter in the cult hit sci-fi franchise. In 2017, she also joined the cast of the Arrowverse hit "The Flash," portraying meta-human crime boss Amunet Black between Seasons 4 and 6. Of course, if you somehow missed Sackhoff in any of those sci-fi-centric roles, it's more than likely you know her as Deputy Victoria "Vic" Moretti on the low-key Western hit "Longmire."