The Big Bang Theory: Who Is Katee Sackhoff & Why Was She Howard's Bathtub Girl?

Though it focused largely on the lighter side of nerd life over the course of its blockbuster primetime run, "The Big Bang Theory" hardly shied away from exploring the bluer side of sci-fi fandom. And yes, it often did so through the libidinous eyes of Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg). But during one Season 3 episode, "TBBT" turned a little saucier than even some diehard fans might've anticipated when Howard engaged in a bathtime fantasy with none other than sci-fi legend Katee Sackhoff.

If you're wondering why Sackhoff made the cut for the mildly cringe-worthy bath time scene, it's because she spent five seasons portraying the iron-willed Captain Kara "Starbuck" Thrace on the beloved "Battlestar Galactica" reboot. Along the way, the character became an instant icon in the science fiction spectrum. Likewise, Sackhoff became a legit sex symbol for many a sci-fi fanboy. So it's hardly far-fetched to think she might be on Howard's during a little, ahem, private time.

To Sackhoff's credit, she fully leans into the awkward encounter, hilariously indulging in the fantasy even as she openly points out the absurdity of it. More importantly, Sackhoff gets through to Howard how much more satisfying it might be to spend some time with a real woman like Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) than his fictional depiction of her. And if you know Howard Wolowitz, you know that's a feat well worthy of Starbuck's famed heroics.