Jason Momoa Never Planned On Becoming An Actor

Over the course of his career, Jason Momoa has become one of Hollywood's most notable leading men. With a resume that crosses both movies and TV shows, he's only become more popular as he's proved his ability to lead any franchise.

Momoa started acting much earlier than most people know, landing his first lead role in 1999 in "Baywatch: Hawaii." Over the next few years, the actor would go on to star in numerous TV shows, including "North Shore" and "Stargate Atlantis," while getting his first big screen part in "Johnson Family Vacation." Momoa entered the mainstream spotlight after he joined the global hit "Game of Thrones" as Khal Drogo in 2011. That same year, he starred as the titular character in "Conan the Barbarian," proving he had what it takes to play an iconic hero. His most notable role came in 2016 when director Zack Snyder picked him as the DCEU's Aquaman. A part that started as a quick cameo in "Batman v Superman" ended up being the job of a lifetime, with Momoa reprising the role in numerous movies over seven years.

Most recently, Momoa has starred in "Dune" and "Slumberland," while wrapping up his AppleTV+ series "See." His upcoming projects include a return to the DC Universe in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom," and he joins yet another franchise in "Fast X." With such an illustrious career, fans would think that Momoa set out to become a big name in Hollywood, but that's not exactly how things went.