Andrew Garfield Just Got Replaced In Frankenstein And Fans Are Livid

Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield had to leave his iteration of Frankenstein's Monster on the (lab) table and fans are falling to pieces over it.

According to Showbiz 411, "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi is replacing Garfield in writer-director Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." Del Toro started lining up a monster cast for "Frankenstein" in March 2023, which included Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth. "Star Wars" film veteran Isaac will be playing the mad doctor who brings the Monster to life, while Goth is rumored to embody the Monster's bride.

But now that news has surfaced about Garfield's departure from del Toro's film interpretation of the classic Mary Shelley novel — which was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts — fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their anger.

"Unless we getting [Amazing] Spider-Man 3 I need to know what was possibly more important than being Frankenstein for Guillermo [del] Toro," @pk_kenzie posted. Expressing the same sort of sentiments about leaving a film directed by del Toro was @garfysource, who wrote, "[Andrew Garfield] dropping out of [Frankenstein] would be ok if he was working on something with another acclaimed director like [Nolan] or [Spielberg] but dropping out to do ANOTHER biopic is just lame af babes you need to diversify your filmography and Frankenstein was gonna do that."