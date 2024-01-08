Andrew Garfield Just Got Replaced In Frankenstein And Fans Are Livid
Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield had to leave his iteration of Frankenstein's Monster on the (lab) table and fans are falling to pieces over it.
According to Showbiz 411, "Euphoria" star Jacob Elordi is replacing Garfield in writer-director Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein." Del Toro started lining up a monster cast for "Frankenstein" in March 2023, which included Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth. "Star Wars" film veteran Isaac will be playing the mad doctor who brings the Monster to life, while Goth is rumored to embody the Monster's bride.
But now that news has surfaced about Garfield's departure from del Toro's film interpretation of the classic Mary Shelley novel — which was reportedly due to scheduling conflicts — fans have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their anger.
"Unless we getting [Amazing] Spider-Man 3 I need to know what was possibly more important than being Frankenstein for Guillermo [del] Toro," @pk_kenzie posted. Expressing the same sort of sentiments about leaving a film directed by del Toro was @garfysource, who wrote, "[Andrew Garfield] dropping out of [Frankenstein] would be ok if he was working on something with another acclaimed director like [Nolan] or [Spielberg] but dropping out to do ANOTHER biopic is just lame af babes you need to diversify your filmography and Frankenstein was gonna do that."
While Showbiz 411 didn't pinpoint what project caused the conflict with Garfield's schedule, the publication did note Garfield has an upcoming turn as famed astronomer Carl Sagan in the biopic, "Voyagers."
Elordi seems to fit the build of Frankenstein's Monster
Jacob Elordi's star has risen considerably in the past year as he's made a notable leap from TV with "Euphoria" to film with a major role in writer-director Emerald Fennell's decadent drama, "Saltburn." In addition, Elordi plays Elvis Presley opposite Cailee Spaeney's title character in filmmaker Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla."
Casting Elordi as the Monster in Guillermo del Toro's "Frankenstein" seems to make sense from a physical standpoint, since the actor is 6-foot-5. Boris Karloff — who played perhaps the most famous version of the Monster — was 5-foot-11, but his height was boosted by platform boots. By contrast, Andrew Garfield, who sports a lanky frame akin to Elordi, is 5-foot-10 1/2.
Bringing perspective to the height differential between Elordi and Garfield, @elspetthcatton posted on X, "Andrew Garfield is 5'10. Jacob Elordi is 6'5. The Monster is 8 foot tall. I think we know who's more suited don't fool yourselves."
Still, other users on the platform are feeling hurt over Garfield leaving "Frankenstein." Accompanied by a GIF of Daniel Radcliffe's Harry Potter crying out in agony, @BelovedBookie posted, "Elordi is a fine actor, but I am mourning the [loss] of Andrew Garfield HARD."
In a similar post, @seoulofmischief's GIF of a man crying was accompanied by the words, "ANDREW GARFIELD COME BACK TO ME NOOOOOOOO."