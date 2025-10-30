The Witcher Season 4's Recap Highlights The Problem With Liam Hemsworth Replacing Henry Cavill

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 4

Like it or not, Henry Cavill has exited "The Witcher" and is no longer Geralt of Rivia. Liam Hemsworth took over the role ahead of Season 4, and many fans wondered how the show would address the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth. Perhaps a joke from Jaskier (Joey Batey) about Geralt looking a little different, or maybe a soap opera voiceover saying, "The role of Geralt is now played by Liam Hemsworth." Turns out that the series chose the worst option possible and scored an own goal.

In the opening scene of "The Witcher" Season 4's first episode, an older man reads a story to a group of young children about the legend of the Butcher of Blaviken. Essentially, it's a remixed version of the scene from the premiere episode of the series where Cavill's Geralt kills the kikimora monster. After the man finishes the story, a young girl insists the story is wrong, adding that Geralt slayed more monsters during the kikimora scuffle and giving more weight to Hemsworth's fight scene.

From there, the girl recaps the pivotal events of "The Witcher" up until this point, including Geralt's romance with Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and his relationship with Ciri (Freya Allan) — with Geralt played by Hemsworth in the flashbacks. It's all rather awkward and jarring, as it feels like a rewrite of history. Plus, it's unlikely to silence the fiery debate about Cavill and Hemsworth's portrayals. In fact, this only adds fuel to the fire when it comes to drawing comparisons.