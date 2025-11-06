What The Cast Of The Mentalist Looks Like Today

Every studio executive at every major television network is perpetually on the hunt for a new take on the well-worn police procedural, a way to make the perennial audience favorite feel fresh again. In 2008, CBS hit pay dirt with "The Mentalist," a drama centered around the California Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and their work with Patrick Jane, a pseudo-psychic played by Simon Baker. Although Jane doesn't actually have a mystical connection with the beyond or extrasensory perception, he does have two very important things that aid him in his work with the CBI: an ability to read crime scenes that would make Sherlock Holmes blush, and a powerful motivation in his single-minded determination to find the man who killed his family. Over the course of the series, he's on a quest to discover the identity of the murderer, although he proves his worth on a variety of other cases.

"The Mentalist" was immensely popular with audiences, running for seven seasons on CBS before being cancelled and earning praise for its ensemble cast. Many of its lead performers were established television and film actors before getting booked for "The Mentalist," so it's unsurprising that most are still going strong in the often fickle world of Hollywood. But where might you have seen them since? Read on to find out.