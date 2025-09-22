Why Simon Baker's The Mentalist Was Canceled

While Patrick Jane got to walk off into a happy sunset with his lady love, Simon Baker took a little break from Hollywood after "The Mentalist" ended. But that turned out to be an intentional gesture from Baker, who moved back to Australia to spend time with his family.

"I'm in my early 50s now so I'm kind of — I have a different attitude and outlook about things now because I was able to work pretty consistently as a younger actor and provide for my family, etc. Things are a little bit different now for me. I'm not as hungry about work as much so now I'm a little choosier about the sort of stories I want to be involved in," he told CBS Los Angeles. The actor also underwent some legal issues and was arrested in July 2024 for a DUI.

But that doesn't mean Baker's quit acting. Since "The Mentalist" has wrapped, he's appeared in a variety of independent films, including "Blaze," "Limbo," "High Ground," and "Breath." Baker also popped up in the miniseries "Boy Swallows Universe" for Netflix and "The Narrow Road to the Deep North" on Prime Video. Looks like he's just as enduring as everyone's favorite fake psychic.