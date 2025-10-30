Scarlett Johansson's 2025 Sci-Fi Hit Is Finally Available To Stream
The "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" movie franchise rarely wins over critics. Of the seven films released thus far, only two — "Jurassic Park" and "Jurassic World" — have managed to avoid a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, Looper's review of 2025's Scarlett Johansson-led "Jurassic World Rebirth" called the newest installment "a disappointment 65 million years in the making." But as it often goes with huge blockbuster franchises like this, the moviegoing public doesn't care what the critics have to say and still flock to "Jurassic World" entries in droves.
Case in point, "Rebirth" cruised to a final worldwide box office tally of just under $900 million. That puts it behind any of the other "Jurassic World" movies, but indicates an undeniable smash hit nonetheless. And today (October 30) marks the streaming debut of "Rebirth" as it joins the Peacock platform. That gives the streamer the complete "Jurassic World" series right now, though "Jurassic Park," "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," and "Jurassic Park III" are not on Peacock — nor are they currently available on any other streaming service.
Scarlett Johansson is a lifelong fan of the Jurassic franchise
As Scarlett Johansson revealed to Vanity Fair in February when discussing her role in "Jurassic World Rebirth," she has been a fan of the "Jurassic" movies since she was a child. "I was really crazy about the [original] film, and I slept in a 'Jurassic Park' pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year," she recalled. That fandom carried over into adulthood, when Johansson was in a position to actually star in a "Jurassic" movie herself.
"Anytime the trades would report a new 'Jurassic' movie, I would forward to my agents like, 'Hey, I'm available,'" the actor explained. While doing reshoots for the Marvel movie "Black Widow" in 2020, Johansson found out that she was working right near the soundstage where production on "Jurassic World Dominion" was taking place and even asked to visit the set.
But it wasn't until she was casually chatting with Steven Spielberg one day — director of the first two "Jurassic Park" movies and an executive producer on the franchise ever since — that he happened to inquire whether the rumors of her "Jurassic" fandom were true. She confirmed it — and was looking at the script for "Rebirth" a month later.