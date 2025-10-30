Scarlett Johansson's 2025 Sci-Fi Hit Is Finally Available To Stream

As Scarlett Johansson revealed to Vanity Fair in February when discussing her role in "Jurassic World Rebirth," she has been a fan of the "Jurassic" movies since she was a child. "I was really crazy about the [original] film, and I slept in a 'Jurassic Park' pup tent in my bedroom I shared with my sister for a year," she recalled. That fandom carried over into adulthood, when Johansson was in a position to actually star in a "Jurassic" movie herself.

"Anytime the trades would report a new 'Jurassic' movie, I would forward to my agents like, 'Hey, I'm available,'" the actor explained. While doing reshoots for the Marvel movie "Black Widow" in 2020, Johansson found out that she was working right near the soundstage where production on "Jurassic World Dominion" was taking place and even asked to visit the set.

But it wasn't until she was casually chatting with Steven Spielberg one day — director of the first two "Jurassic Park" movies and an executive producer on the franchise ever since — that he happened to inquire whether the rumors of her "Jurassic" fandom were true. She confirmed it — and was looking at the script for "Rebirth" a month later.