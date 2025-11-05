10 X-Files Storylines That Never Paid Off

When "The X-Files" first began back in 1993, it's unlikely that anyone truly understood the cultural phenomenon that Chris Carter had created. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson became household names as audiences flocked to Fox every Friday night (and later Sunday) to see what strange and impossible cases FBI agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully would investigate next. The show tackled everything from UFO sightings and alien abductions to demonic schoolteachers and parasitic monsters hiding in the sewers. There was nothing too weird, too outlandish, or too macabre for this duo, and for nearly a decade the show ran uninterrupted on the network.

But in a day and age where Ryan Coogler may be rebooting "The X-Files," one must think back on the original series — including the two feature films and the two revival seasons, which aired between 2016 and 2018 — and wonder: Did the show actually wrap everything up? Well, in true "X-Files" fashion, there were plenty of mysteries and plotlines that were never truly solved. In fact, there are large aspects of the mythology in particular that still don't fully add up. More than that, some storylines just didn't pay off terribly well, with certain characters and events left forgotten both times the show came to a close.

If you're anything like us, then you also believe the truth is out there. Unfortunately, "The X-Files" never got to wrap up with a big spectacular finish that tied up everything into a neat bow. With that in mind, here are some of those stories that we wish were better wrapped up, or at least more properly explained.