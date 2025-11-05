Jacob Elordi Made His Movie Debut In A Surprising Disney Movie (Sort Of)

Everyone in Hollywood gets their start somewhere. Long before making a name for himself in movies and TV shows like "Euphoria," "Saltburn," and "Frankenstein," Jacob Elordi first appeared in Disney's blockbuster "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise — but not as prominently as you might expect. His earliest film role was as an uncredited extra in "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," the fifth installment of the series.

"People are always trying to find me in the movie and there's 'screenshots of me in the movie,'" the actor said in a GQ interview in 2020. "I was in the background of the movie. I wasn't in the movie, I wasn't credited, I wasn't billed, I didn't audition, I was an extra. And it was one of the best things I've ever done in my entire life. And you'll never find me."

The film does not appear on Elordi's IMDb page, although Wikipedia lists him as one of the redcoat British soldiers. The redcoats were stationed on the island of Saint Martin, the location where Will Turner's (Orlando Bloom) son Henry (Brenton Thwaites) heads in search of the Trident of Poseidon, which he intends to use to break the curse on his father, allowing him to step on land again.