Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 5 Features A Surprising Chicago PD Cameo

Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 5 — "What's Hiding in the Dark"

Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is having a bad day in "What's Hiding in the Dark." The revelation that her patient, Jenny Roselle (Anna Harriette Pittman) delivered a stillborn child, then buried it and made the medically dire choice to get on with her life at college, does not improve her attitude — it's likely Asher's own surprise pregnancy, revealed in the premiere, doesn't help. After Hannah saves her patient's life, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) from "Chicago P.D." arrives to help clear up what's a very murky matter.

Kim admits that the tests prove that Jenny's baby died months before it was stillborn, which clears Jenny of the most severe charge that might be levied against her. The possibility of other legal penalties still loom, however, and the detective urges Hannah to tell the girl to lawyer up. The fact that Jenny lied during her treatment, claiming that she was having menstrual complications and not post-birth trauma, won't look good during any further investigation.

The storyline results in a surprising cameo from Squerciati, whose appearance was not promoted ahead of the episode. It's an added shock for fans of Detective Kim, whose partner, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), is on a leave of absence for much of the current season of "Chicago P.D." In universe, Hannah is also surprised, soon finding herself in conflict with her baby's father, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Unlike Weber's past gig on "Wings," there's not much humor to be found in all of this.