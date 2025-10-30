Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 5 Features A Surprising Chicago PD Cameo
Contains spoilers for "Chicago Med" Season 11, Episode 5 — "What's Hiding in the Dark"
Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is having a bad day in "What's Hiding in the Dark." The revelation that her patient, Jenny Roselle (Anna Harriette Pittman) delivered a stillborn child, then buried it and made the medically dire choice to get on with her life at college, does not improve her attitude — it's likely Asher's own surprise pregnancy, revealed in the premiere, doesn't help. After Hannah saves her patient's life, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) from "Chicago P.D." arrives to help clear up what's a very murky matter.
Kim admits that the tests prove that Jenny's baby died months before it was stillborn, which clears Jenny of the most severe charge that might be levied against her. The possibility of other legal penalties still loom, however, and the detective urges Hannah to tell the girl to lawyer up. The fact that Jenny lied during her treatment, claiming that she was having menstrual complications and not post-birth trauma, won't look good during any further investigation.
The storyline results in a surprising cameo from Squerciati, whose appearance was not promoted ahead of the episode. It's an added shock for fans of Detective Kim, whose partner, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), is on a leave of absence for much of the current season of "Chicago P.D." In universe, Hannah is also surprised, soon finding herself in conflict with her baby's father, Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber). Unlike Weber's past gig on "Wings," there's not much humor to be found in all of this.
Hannah is going through her own baby blues during Episode 5
Hannah and Dean are trying to cope with the facts of co-parenting their unborn child, but they're already butting heads on serious matters. In "What's Hiding in the Dark," the pair attend Hannah's first OBGYN appointment with a gynecologist who is dressed up for Halloween as "the cat who went viral for looking like Eugene Levy." They're asked if they want to learn the sex of the baby, but clash over whether they want to know more.
Hannah wants it to be a surprise, while Dean would like to know everything. The ultrasound goes smoothly enough, but they learn that there may be some genetic abnormalities present in the baby. That sets off a disagreement as to how to best approach those heavy possibilities. Hannah states that this is her body and her pregnancy. She'll make the final decisions regarding her limits when it comes to future procedures.
Later in the day, Hannah and Dean fight over the situation, with Hannah declaring her independence and telling Dean they don't need to make every single choice together. It's a series of tough scenes that may remind viewers of Jessy Schram's powerful pre-"Chicago Med" chops. Meanwhile, will this conflict to a fracture in the couple's relationship? It will all depend on how much slack the pair are willing to give one another — and how much control each of them will be willing to cede as time goes on.